Fast X: Vin Diesel reacts to Dwayne Johnson's surprise return, says 'We try to create..'

Fast and Furious returned with its tenth installment – Fast X last week and it got fans into a frenzy. However, it seemed that few fans were not very happy with the movie with the similar storyline and unnecessary cliffhanger. But action sequences and Jason Momoa’s acting as a quirky villain was certainly a highlight of Fast X. What surprised me more was the return of Dwayne Johnson in this action franchise in the end credit scene.

During the chat with Entertainment Tonight at Charlize Theron’s block party, Vin Diesel reacted to the shocking Fast X credits scene, which featured Dwayne Johnson’s return to the Fast and Furious franchise as Agent Luke Hobbs. Here is what XXX star has to say about the same.

Vin Diesel on return of Dwayne Johnson

The return of Dwayne Johnson as Agent Luke Hobbs in a shocking Fast X end credit scene surprised many people. In this post credits scene which completely changes the future of Fast and Furious franchise, Jason Momoa’s character calls Luke Hobbs to tell him that he’s coming for him next. This certainly confirmed Johnson’s return for the eleventh part of the franchise.

Vin Diesel reacted to Dwayne Johnson’s return to Fast and Furious franchise and said:

‘We have such a great cast. We lead with love. We try to create an environment where people can do their best work. That's all actors really want, is to feel as though they're supported to create unique characters. Characters that last forever and you see that in this franchise.’ Vin Diesel to ET

Johnson vowed to never return to the Fast and Furious movie in 2021 after a public spat between him and Diesel. Johnson instead had plans to make a series of Hobbs & Shaw films which were to spin off his and Jason Statham’s characters.

Earlier Vin Diesel announced during the CinemaCon 2023 that the eleventh part of Fast and Furious franchise was slated to be released in 2025.

