Fat Mike reveals that NOFX, the punk rock band is breaking up in 2023

NOFX, a famous punk rock band, is breaking up in 2023, says Fat Mike. Here are all the details about the same.

Here's sad news for all the fans of NOFX - The popular American punk rock band is getting ready to call it quits. Fat Mike, Erik Sandin, and Eric Melvin are original founding members of the band.

The news was shared by Fat Mike in response to a question asked by a fan.

When a fan asked why the band was not coming to Edmonton or Vancouver to play, Fat Mike responded that the band loves Canada, and that next year will be their final year.

He further stated that the final show of the NOFX will be held in Los Angeles, the same place where the band got formed in 1983.

To date, NOFX has released 14 studio full-length albums, and their first album "Punk in Drublic" received a gold certificate from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Some of the best songs by NOFX are Linoleum, Don’t Call Me White, Soul Doubt, Bleeding Heart Disease, Together on the Sand, and so on.

