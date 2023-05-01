Fatal Attraction: Release date, cast, plot, and more

The 1987 hit movie Fatal Attraction is getting a TV series. Paramount Plus tells the story of the characters from a totally different perspective. Here is everything we know about the series.

Fatal Attraction: Release date

Fatal Attraction premiered on Paramount Plus on April 30, 2023. The first two episodes were released in Canada and the US on Sunday. The rest of the 6 episodes will be available to stream weekly on Sundays. In the UK and other parts of the world, you can view the first two episodes on May 1, 2023; the rest will be released weekly on Mondays.

Fatal Attraction: Plot

The original description reads, “The all-new series is a deep dive reimagining of the 1980s cultural touchstone Fatal Attraction through the lens of privilege, personality disorders, family dynamics, and murder. In the present day, after serving 15 years in prison for the murder of Alexandra Forrest, Daniel Gallagher is paroled with the goals of reconnecting with his family and proving his innocence. In 2008, Dan first meets Alex and his world begins to unravel after their brief affair threatens to destroy the life he’s built with his wife, Beth.”The Fatal Attraction movie is based on Dan’s point of view, but the series takes a deep dive into Alex’s life.

Showrunner Alexander Cunningham explained, “I wanted us to go in a slightly different direction. This reimagining of Fatal Attraction shared a lot with the iconic original film, but it also is about entitlement, midlife crisis, and how some of the sausage gets made in our broken justice system, personality disorders, isolation, father and daughters and murder. It's about how some people just can't take a win. It's about self-image and what we'll do to protect it. And also what happens when someone doesn't have one. And if we've done our job, I think that your sympathies will shift more than once."

ALSO READ: Citadel: Richard Madden gushes over co-star Priyanka Chopra, says 'we bring out the best in each other'

Fatal Attraction: Cast

Lizzy Caplan is playing the role of Alex, the woman who has an affair with a married man named Dan. Joshua Jackson plays Dan Gallagher, Dan's “world begins to unravel” when his affair with Lizzy starts to threaten to destroy the life he has built with his wife, Beth, who is a loving wife to Dan. Toby Huss plays Mike Gerard. His character wasn’t a part of the movie; he is DA’s chief of investigations and a friend of Dan’s. Brian Goodman is playing Arthur Tomlinson, another new character is Beth’s friend and business partner. Alyssa Jirrels was cast in the role of Ellen Gallagher; she is Dana dn Beth’s daughter. Reno Wilson, Jessica Harper, Wanda De Jesus, Doreen Calderon, John Getz, and Toks Olagundoye are also a part of the cast.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Arnold Schwarzenegger on son-in-law Chris Pratt's performance in Guardians: I'm very, very proud of you