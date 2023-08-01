Fate/Samurai Remnant Game: New trailer reveals exciting details; Check release date, time and more

The second trailer for Koei Tecmo's Fate/Samurai Remnant, the latest action RPG for the Fate franchise, premiered on Sunday at the FGO Fes 2023 event. The teaser featured two new servants and five rogue servants from past Fate series works, including Arjuna, Cu Chulainn, and Tamamo Aria. The trailer also revealed a character dubbed Babylonia, who would be voiced by Tomokazu Seki.

Fate Samurai Remnant new trailer reveals new character details

The trailer opens with the focus on people enjoying the peace and quiet. However, as the Waxing Moon Ritual spreads in the shadows, it hints at a struggle involving seven sets of Masters and Servants is about to begin. Miyamoto Iori, a young man from Asakusa, is caught up in the brutality of the Holy Grail War.

It is the fourth year of the Edo Period's Keian Era (1651–1651) and Miyamoto Iori, the adoptive son of Miyamoto Musashi, is a lone swordsman who is unexpectedly drawn into a covert struggle known as the Waxing Moon Ritual. There, seven Masters and Servants compete for control of the Waxing Moon, which has the power to grant any and all wishes.

Although there is still plenty of action gameplay footage, this new video focuses more on the game's cast and previews more interaction between ronin protagonist Iori Miyamoto (Kengo Kawanishi) and his Saber-class Servant (Hibiku Yamamura).

The trailer introduced two new Servants: Kensho Ono, who plays Zheng Chenggong's Archer servant, and Hideo Ishikawa, who plays Dorothea Coyett's Assassin Servant.

It focuses on Rogue Servants, formidable beings that are an outgrowth of the Fate franchise's Servants concept. Unlike Servants, who normally have masters who can give their skills to them during battle, Rogue Servants are very powerful warriors with no Masters.

In the meantime, the trailer also revealed five new Rogue Servants without masters: Tooru Sakurai provides the voice of Rogue Saber; Nobunaga Shimazaki provides the voice of Rogue Archer (Arjuna); Nobutoshi Canna as Rogue Lancer (Cu Chulainn); Chiwa Saito provides the voice of Rogue Rider (Tamamo Aria); and Daisuke End provides the voice of Rogue Berserker.

In the game, players can create bonds with them and briefly borrow their powers, with some even being able to accompany them into combat. Therefore, people can briefly acquire their powers, with some even being able to join you in battle. Some of these Rogue Servants have appeared in previous Fate games, such as the Rogue Lancer, but others, such as the Rogue Rider, are completely new.

When is Fate Samurai Remnant set to release?

The game will be released on September 28 in Japan, followed by September 29 in countries other than Japan.

The upcoming game just had its first official gameplay reveal in the form of an hour-long presentation from Koei Tecmo that outlined some of the game's features.

Fate/Extrella Link, the most recent game in the series, was released in 2018 and was a direct sequel to Fate/Extrella: The Umbral Star, which was released in 2016.

Throughout the game, players will have the opportunity to explore the town of Edo, where row homes, samurai residences, and brothels coexist. Many people walk the streets here, and figures painted with a peculiar Japanese flair come to life.

