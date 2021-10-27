Father Of Halyna Hutchins speaks out, REVEALS he doesn't blame Alec Baldwin for her tragic death

For the first time since the cinematographer was tragically murdered on the set of the film Rust last week, Halyna Hutchins' father has spoken out. Anatoly Androsovych talked about his grief on Sunday, saying he doesn't hold Alec Baldwin responsible for Hutchins' death and the injury of director Joel Souza.

"We still can't believe Halyna is dead and her mother is going out of her mind with grief," Androsovych, a Ukraine native, told The Sun. "But I don't hold Alec Baldwin responsible — it is the responsibility of the props people who handle the guns." However, he added that Hutchins' 9-year-old kid,"has been very badly affected" by his mother's death. "He is lost without his mother," Androsovych said. As per PEOPLE, Hutchins' husband Matthew, according to Androsovych, "will decide if legal action will be taken."

Meanwhile, Hutchins died after being evacuated to the University of New Mexico Hospital on Thursday, and authorities in New Mexico are investigating his death. Baldwin, 63, killed Hutchins with a fake weapon while practicing a scene on the set of the film. Souza was hurt in the event as well, but he was discharged from the hospital the next day.

However, Matt Hutchins, the husband of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, expressed his family's gratitude for the outpouring of support in the aftermath of her death through Twitter. “Halyna inspired us all with her passion and vision, and her legacy is too meaningful to encapsulate in words,” Matt Hutchins tweeted on Saturday, along with a photo of Halyna and their son. “Our loss is enormous.” He further requested that any mementos be donated to a scholarship fund established by the American Film Institute in honour of his wife. The grant is intended for aspiring female cinematographers.

