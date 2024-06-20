Father-Son Time: Ben Affleck And Samuel Enjoy A Motorcycle Ride As Jennifer Lopez Takes Solo Trip To Italy

Actor Ben Affleck opted to spend time with his 12-year-old son Samuel while Jennifer Lopez was soaking up the Italian sun on a solo vacation amidst divorce rumors between the two. The star was photographed riding his motorcycle Wednesday in Los Angeles with his youngest child, Samuel, sitting behind him.

Dressed in cool and classy casuals, the father-son duo zoomed off for a ride. Affleck shares Samuel with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. The duo are also parents to Violet, 18, and Fin, 15. Reportedly, the couple is all set to sell the $60 million Beverly Hills mansion they bought just last year in 2023.

All is not well between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

As previously reported, there seems to be major trouble in the couple's paradise. “Jenny has had enough, and she really tried, but she can do no more,” an insider told the Daily Mail earlier this week, claiming that the pair’s marriage is “not getting any better; it’s worse.”

A separate source told the Daily Mail that Lopez feels like she did all she could to save her marriage, but the differences between them seem beyond repair and difficult. Lopez only wants to focus on her career and her twins.

“At this point, they are just doing their own thing,” the source explained. “They went into their relationship very optimistic and thought things could change, but they haven’t.” Ben Affleck is currently sad but is focused on his work as usual.

Jennifer Lopez is focused on her This Is Me... Live tour

Lopez is currently focused on rescheduling her recently canceled This Is Me... Live tour. “She is excited about going on tour next year when her personal life is on calmer ground and she can connect with her fans,” the insider shared. “She will take her tribe with her and make the most of it.”

Another source close to the actress admitted that the director “can be grumpy and a downer” but made sure to note he’s “a wonderful father.” Affleck has come to terms with his two-year fairytale dream marriage with Lopez and is currently shifting his priorities in life.

