Father's daughter! North West dons striped shirt similar to Kanye West who wore it in 2004

North West, the 10-year-old fashion prodigy and daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian is proving that style truly runs in the family. During her recent visit to Tokyo, North West paid homage to her father's early 2000s fashion sensibility by donning a striking orange-and-blue striped polo shirt. This fashion statement harks back to a shirt her dad wore during a memorable appearance on MTV's "TRL" in the early aughts. In a delightful twist, North West adds a modern touch to the look with her signature Rapunzel-length braids.

Like Father, Like Daughter: North's Tokyo Fashion Affair

North West's fashion choices have captured attention yet again as she gracefully embraces her father's vintage style. In Tokyo, she effortlessly channels the vibes of the early 2000s by wearing an orange-and-blue Ralph Lauren polo shirt. The resemblance to her dad's iconic look from the past is uncanny, and she brings a contemporary twist by layering the polo with a button-down, a nod to her dad's fashion play in 2004.

A Trendsetting Ensemble

North's ensemble is a testament to her fashion prowess. The orange-and-blue striped polo shirt, reminiscent of Kanye West's earlier style, is the centerpiece of her outfit. She adds her personal flair by pairing it with cropped jeans and a statement-long chain necklace. Not to be missed are her Rapunzel-length braids, stylishly gathered in an updo. The video captures her infectious spirit as she grooves to her father's hit track, "American Boy," showcasing the perfect blend of vintage and contemporary elements.

The Legacy Lives On

North West's fashion journey in Tokyo serves as a captivating reminder that fashion is not just about clothing; it's a medium for self-expression and connection. Her ability to pay homage to her father's iconic style while infusing it with her unique touch is a testament to her burgeoning individuality. As North West continues to make style statements that bridge the gap between generations, the legacy of Kanye West's fashion influence lives on through the next generation in a truly heartwarming and fashionable way.

