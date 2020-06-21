Father's Day 2020: From Arnold Schwarzenegger to Ryan Reynolds, 6 iconic dads in Hollywood

As we celebrate Father's Day 2020, from Arnold Schwarzenegger to Ryan Reynolds, here's a list of 6 iconic dads in Hollywood. Let's see which characteristic sets them apart from the others.

Our fathers are our backbones but rarely do we acknowledge their efforts. While mothers spoil us with their unconditional love, a father's love is also unparalleled and the purest form of affection. Dads are often not very expressive unless it's with their daughters. He might be the toughest guy on earth but when it comes to his baby girl, every father is a mushball. We often tease them for their jokes, their grey hair, their stance but at the end of the day, we know that our fathers are our biggest strength, support systems, best friends, heroes, and of course, our ATM!

As we celebrate Father's Day today, let's hail each and every father out there. Keeping the house together, working hard at the office, keeping a watch on the plumber, dropping kids to school, and paying our bills (yes, let's admit that), our fathers do a lot for us. While some of them are strict, some are friendly, some are strong, some are funny so as we celebrate Father's Day today, from Arnold Schwarzenegger to Ryan Gosling, let's look at 5 iconic dads in Hollywood.

Arnold Schwarzenegger - The Strong Dad

Arnold Schwarzenegger, father of 7, can give literally anybody a run for their money when it comes to fitness. At the age of 72, the actor can still put the other men to shame when he flexes his biceps. The Terminator actor is quite living up to the title of his film as it seems like he could actually terminate someone with that burly physique and broad shoulders. Not to miss his six-pack abs and his popular bodybuilding posture where he bends down and shows off his muscles making the onlookers go like oh-so-strong.

Ryan Reynolds - The Savage Dad

Almost all of us know about the Deadpool actor's habit of cracking jokes and we must admit that he's hilarious. While his fun banter with Hugh Jackman is one of the best things on the internet, fans have also seen his humorous side with his daughters. "My kids tried to surprise me for my birthday this morning. I totally heard them coming and snuck out to start a new life somewhere else," he tweeted in good humour and cracked up the fans. The savage dad is blessed with two daughters, Inez and James.

Bruce Willis - The Fun Dad

Bruce Willis undoubtedly wins the Best Fun Dad Award and his daughter's Instagram handle is proof! The Die Hard actor has been quarantining with his ex-wife Demi Moore and his kids. The doting father has been bonding a lot with daughter Rumer and Talulah. We can't get over his family photograph where all of them are wearing jumpers of the same print and posing together. His daughters Taluhah and Rummer have also shared videos of Bruce styling their hair and chilling with them.

Dwayne Johnson - The Rocking Dad

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock is a dad of 3 and his Instagram videos with his youngest daughter Tiana is the cutest thing on the internet. The former WWE wrestler and now Hollywood actor, known for his muscular body and huge physique, too melts down when he is around his little daughter and is often found singing his Moana song whenever his baby girl insists him to sing like Maui, the character voiced by Dwayne Johnson in Disney film Moana.

Bruce Jenner (now Caitlyn Jenner) - The Brave Dad

Bruce Jenner, father of Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian came out as a transgender woman in 2015 and changed his name to Caitlyn Jenner. The doting dad spoke to each child personally and explained his transition. He not only makes the LGBTQ community proud for coming out of the closet but also his daughters who call him a hero for his bravery.

Ben Affleck - The Friendly Dad

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have parted ways from each other but the two are co-parenting their 3 kids. While Jennifer Garner has custody of their kids, Ben Affleck makes sure he spends quality time with them. Ben Affleck is now dating Ana De Armas but his children seem to be his priority. The friendly dad has not only been trying to get his girlfriend to mingle with his kids but has also recently jetted off for a family holiday with all of them so that they get to know each other better.

