Father's Day: Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Nick Jonas and others wish their loved ones on the occasion

Numerous international celebs have now taken to social media for wishing their loved ones on Father's Day. Kim Kardashian, Chris Evans and Justin Bieber are also among these celebs.
Numerous Hollywood celebs have showered their respective dads with wishes to mark the occasion of Father’s Day. This special day is observed to celebrate the very spirit of fatherhood and express gratitude to our real-life heroes who have sacrificed everything for our happiness. Among the celebs who have wished their loved ones on the occasion through social media include Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Nick Jonas, Bruce Willis, Chris Evans and others. Most of them have also shared some lovely pictures of the same.

International singer Justin Bieber pens an emotional note for his father that reads, “Happy Father’s Day Dad! Sucks I can’t be with you today but grateful Bay, Jaxon, Allie and Jazzy get to spend time with you!! Xoxo have an AMAZING DAY!” Kim Kardashian, on the other hand, has shared an adorable photo with Kanye West and kids along with a wish for the latter. Nick Jonas also shares throwback pictures of his dad Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. and late father-in-law Ashok Chopra and wishes them on the occasion.

Check out some of their posts below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Father’s Day to the greatest mustache I’ve ever known

A post shared by Chris Evans (chrisevans) on

Earlier, numerous Bollywood celebs also took to social media and wished their loved ones on the occasion of Father’s Day. We can take the examples of Amitabh Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, and others here. Needless to say, people have indulged in mini celebrations within the confines of their home on the special day amidst the COVID-19 crisis that has affected the entire world.

(ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal & Farhan Akhtar share heartfelt wishes, photos for their dad's on Father's Day)

