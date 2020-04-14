Fauda Season 3 is back with focus on innocent lives caught in the Israel and Palestine conflict

Fauda is back with Season 3 and the latest episodes will focus on the innocent lives caught in the Israel and Palestine conflict. Read on to know more.

Fauda is back with season 3 and the plot will dive deeper and show the price paid by the innocent lives in ongoing Israel and Palestine conflict. For the unversed, the show follows a top Israeli agent who comes out of retirement to get back in action as he tries to hunt down a Palestinian fighter he thought he had killed. In the latest season, Israeli defense force member, Doron Kavillio (played by Lior Raz) will continue to work undercover in the Gaza Strip.

The show, which explores the ongoing Arab-Israeli conflict, will focus on how the innocents suffer amid the conflict. Unlike the first two seasons, which took place in West Bank, the latest one will feature Gaza. However, speaking about the latest season, Raz revealed that even though the scenes were supposed to feature Gaza, as Israelis, they were not allowed to shoot the episodes there. Stating that it is prohibited and dangerous for Israelis to get into the disputed land, the actor said they had to search for a location that looked just like Gaza, New York Post reported.

To make the scenes look real, Raz and series co-creator Avi Issacharoff found a perfect location near the sea. They shot the show in a place called Jisr az-Zarqa and also used the camps built by Israeli army for training soldiers. The word “Fauda” means chaos in Hebrew. Raz stated that the latest season, scheduled to release this week, is darker than the previous ones.

"It's an emotional journey for Doron that's stronger than the other seasons. Another thing: Doron is the hero but he's losing all the time. He never wins, and in Season 3 he will lose so many things while he tries to do what he thinks is best for him, for Israel, for his team," Raz said.

