The Fault in Our Stars actor Ansel Elgort accused of sexually assaulting an underage girl

Hollywood star Ansel Elgort is facing allegations that he sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl. The accuser took to social media and claimed that he had sexually assaulted her a couple of days after she turned 17. The woman claimed that she met the now-26-year-old Elgort through social media, after sending him a DM just days before her 17th birthday. Gabby stated that the actor was aware of her age when he allegedly assaulted her. Accuser Gabby, who did not reveal her last name, also claimed that "he's done this to other girls."

"I was only f** 17. And he was in his 20s. He knew what he was doing. I’m not posting this to ‘clout chase’ because I simply don’t care for that. I’m posting this so I can finally heal and I know I’m not alone and he’s done this to other girls. Ansel Elgort sexually assaulted me when I was 17," she posted on Twitter. While sharing her experience and details about the alleged sexual assault, she stated that Elgort was the first guy she ever had sex with.

"I was just a kid and was a fan of him. So when it happened instead of asking me if I wanted to stop having sex knowing it was my first time and I was sobbing in pain and I didn’t want to do it the only words that came out of his mouth were, 'We need to break you in.’ I WASNT there in that moment mentally. I dissociated myself and just felt like my mind was gone and I was in shock... I couldn't leave, I was only 5'2 and 98 pounds," she added.

Gabby further accused the actor of soliciting nude photos from her and requesting a threesome with her. She also claimed that Elgort urged her to never speak about the incident because the allegations would ruin his career. “I sat there for months wondering what I did wrong. Wondering why I felt so used. Years later I have PTSD, I have panic attacks, I go to therapy. Finally, I’m ready to talk about it and finally heal,” she wrote. The accuser also shared a photo of her and Elgort. In addition to this, she posted a screenshot of their aforementioned DM exchange.

