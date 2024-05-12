'Favorite Musician And Good Friend': Jennifer Lawrence Gives A Shoutout To Orville Peck At 2024 GLAAD Media Awards

The 2024 GLAAD Media Awards saw a grand entrance by the 33-year-old Oscar-winning thespian Jennifer Lawrence. She was there to support and celebrate her friend, musician Orville Peck.

The one queer show that could match up to the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 grand final is the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards which was held at a New York City hotel. While the LGBTQ+ award show cannot be separated from politics and protesters, the occasion managed to enjoy a star-studded evening with host Ross Mathews mentioning in the opening monologue, "We have to fight for everyone’s rights."

Jennifer Lawrence supports LGBTQ+ artist at the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards

On May 11, on the red carpet in New York, the Silver Linings Playbook actress served classy fashion in a black gown featuring an open neckline. She complimented it with a plain black clutch and a Veronica Lake haircut. She stood in front of photographers beside Orville Peck, who was at the time being awarded.

Lawrence praised Orville Peck saying that he is her "favorite musician and good friend," as he received the Vito Russo Award which is named after the late activist and author of The Celluloid Closet.

With her characteristic sense of humor, Jennifer Lawrence jested about how versatile queer people are that they "can top their field while still being power bottoms." This led to her sharing a joke about falling in love with a gay man once.

The actress also spoke out about the absurdity and foolishness of conversion therapy that is minacious to the LGBTQ+ community in her trademark sarcastic style.

Jennifer Lawrence's friend and favorite Orville Peck awarded at GLAAD Media Awards 2024

During his acceptance speech, Peck discussed being a singer-songwriter within a genre that has traditionally marginalized LGBTQ+ voices. Despite this, he stressed how queer individuals use art to turn adversity into artistic expression, laughing at it rather than crying about it while living out their lives.

Orville Peck also acknowledged visibility and representation as important elements across all marginalized communities, stressing much on how crucial it is to see oneself in public figures such as himself, Mickey Guyton, or T.J. Osborne, especially young ones who live in rural areas.

