'Favorite Thing About Myself': Jodie Turner-Smith Weighs In On Embracing Motherhood

Jodie Turner-Smith, in recent times, has talked about how motherhood changed her view of living. On Friday, June 7th, the 37-year-old actress appeared on Today with Hoda & Jenna.

In the course of the show, she opened up about what being a mother to her four-year-old daughter Juno, who she shares with ex-husband Joshua Jackson, did for her self-esteem.

Accepting motherhood

When the host asks about its impact on her life, Turner-Smith wastes no time expressing her love for it. She called it one of her ‘favorite things’.

"Honestly, it’s my favorite thing about myself is that I’m that girl’s mother. I’m just so grateful that she chose me to be her mom; that I got to have that gift in life." The actress stressed how lucky she feels to be a mom to Juno.

Turner-Smith said further, “I feel like it was our birthright to mother — whether we bring our children or not, I think it's is a woman’s birthright. We hold space for those around us. It has shifted everything about me. It has only enriched me. It has shown me, No. 1, how powerful I am. Like, whoa! It’s like, Supreme Being — wow!”

Changing lives

Turner-Smith filed for divorce from her husband after five years together in October due to irreconcilable differences. According to PEOPLE magazine reports, the papers revealed that she requested joint custody of their daughter Juno Rose Diana Jackson and an end to any court's authority over spouse support issues.

Despite these personal changes though Turner-Smith still remains committed towards being an involved mother. In 2023, she spoke with PEOPLE where she described motherhood experiences at length.

She said, “I feel that to be fulfilled is being my best self for my child.”

Balancing between work and motherhood

For Turner-Smith, work and her daughter should not be separated. She explained that she tries to involve herself in life by saying, “Not let work be this thing that exists outside of her, but that she also gets to be a part of. And so that she sees me being a working mother and being fulfilled and wanting to mother at the same time.”

Motherhood for Jodie Turner-Smith isn’t just about playing a role but it is also about strength and joy. Her journey exemplifies how profound it is to become a mother and how this changes one’s self-identity as well as purpose in life.

