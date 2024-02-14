FBI Season 6: Katherine Renee Kane Talks Major Character Death And Tiffany's Survivor's Guilt

Episode 1 of FBI Season 6 premiered on Tuesday, January 13, and dare we say, the fictional federal agents are not up to a good start.

Episode one of Dick Wolf’s hit show featured Tiffany (Katherine Renne Kane) taking a long-awaited and much-need assertive stance during an operation with the help of a little push from Jubal (Jeremy Sisto). Tiffany, however, soon regrets it, as her decision to send Hobbs (Roshawn Franklin) for an undercover surveillance op ends up taking his life. Tiffany now deals with survivor's guilt as Jubal attempts to comfort her.

Speaking to tvinsider about the events that went down in the debut episode of the new season of the show, Katherine Renne Kane explained the emotional roller coaster that her on-screen character is undergoing.

What held Tiffany back from stepping up as a leader

“I think it has a lot to do with her experiences in the past, whether it be from the NYPD or when she was at other bureaus,” Katherine Renne Kane said of her character Tiffany. “Sometimes it's been a little bit difficult for her to manage her emotional ties, whether it be certain issues or people or circumstances to try to rein that in to think clearly and make good decisions,” she added.

Kane noted of her FBI character Tiffany, “She’s very front-footed and bold as an agent as far as taking leadership,” however, “She needs to be given a little bit of a push in order to take up the space that she can handle if she really puts her mind to it.”

Advertisement

Leadership comes with a weight and for Tiffany - Katerine Renne Kane opens up about it

Kane’s on-screen FBI special agent character is currently dealing with the survivor's guilt in the aftermath of her call to send Hobbs on an undercover secret operation that had a bullet go through him and get him killed. Opening up about the psychological upheaval of her character Tiffany Wallace, Kane said, “It’s hard to reconcile that a good call can also mean the death of somebody that you care about and especially teammates, someone who also puts their life on the line.”

“There’s a little bit of survivor’s guilt that also comes with those kind of situations,” she added.

FBI was renewed for both seasons 5 and 6 simultaneously in May 2022 to see Maggie Bell, OA Sudan, Stuart Scola, and Tiffany Wallace bring the criminals to justice.

Instead of a standard 22 episodes, the criminal fighting and justice serving will be condensed to 13 episodes for season 6 with fresh episodes airing every Tuesday on CBS.

ALSO READ: FBI Season 6: Cast And Characters Explored Amid 2024 Premiere Of Dick Wolf's Hit Show