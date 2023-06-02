FBoy Island 3: What to expect from new season of CW reality series? Release date, cast, streaming, and more

American dating reality television series FBoy Island is coming back with season three, this time on The CW after HBO canceled it post the release of season two. Fans of the show were ecstatic to find out their favourite reality series will be returning for another season and here is everything we know about the upcoming season three which was announced in May 2023.

FBoy Island 3 release date and host

Despite the announcement of its renewal in May 2023, there has been no official release date announcement but the reality series is expected to premiere on The CW towards the end of the year. Stand-up comedian and actress Nikki Glaser will continue to remain the host of the series. "I'm so damn excited that my favorite reality TV show is coming back. It's icing on the cake that I get to host it again," the 39-year-old said in a statement.

"I hope I forget everything that happens while I make the show so that I can relive it all when it airs. I couldn't be prouder to have my name on such a hilarious, captivating, and ridiculous show," Glaser added. Prior to its HBO cancelation, she had told Entertainment Weekly, "I've had many of my TV shows canceled and not return, but I have no worries that this one will either be back on HBO or find a place somewhere else because the demand is there for it. It's one of the greatest shows I've ever had the opportunity to have a hand in making."

FBoy Island synopsis, cast, and spinoff details

FBoy Island's synopsis reads, "Three women on a tropical island are joined by 24 men, where half of them are self-proclaimed 'Nice guys' and the other half 'F-boys.' Whom will the women choose and will they find real love?" The concept of the show includes the three female contestants trying to figure out which of the male contestants are Nice guys who have come to find love and who are the F-boys who seek a cash prize and some hookups.

The cast for season three of FBoy Island has not been released but a new batch of Nice guys and Fboys can be expected to make their debut. Meanwhile, along CW picking up the series for season three, a spin-off titled FGirl Island was also announced. #FBOYIsland is out of Limbro and moving to @TheCW, with a new season this fall! And why should the boys get all the fun? The new series #FGIRLIsland is coming to The CW in 2024," the tweet reads.

Another promotional tweet from the show's social media account says, "Is it love or is it lies? #FBoyIsland is coming soon to #TheCW! And don't miss FGIRL Island in 2024!" While the spinoff will premiere next year, it will flip the concept by having 3 male contestants choose from 24 female contestants half of who will be Nice girls and half of who will be F-girls.

