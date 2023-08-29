'F*ck you, everyone involved with that travesty': When James Gunn slammed Jack Nicolson's Joker in starrer USD 411 million movie

James Gunn's screenshots showing his commentary on Tim Burton's Batman film, featuring Michael Keaton, and the portrayal of Joker by Jack Nicholson have been shared on social media and have revealed the filmmaker's opinions. Gunn's candid remarks provide insight into his strong opinions about the movie, its characters, and creative decisions.

James Gunn's explosive take on Jack Nicholson's Joker

The screenshot captures Gunn's pointed description of Jack Nicholson's Joker, comparing him to Jack Torrance from The Shining, donning "sh*tty clown makeup." Gunn does not mince words as he directs his frustration towards "everyone involved with that travesty."

James Gunn takes aim at Tim Burton's Batman

In a series of Facebook comments, Gunn does not hold back in his criticism of Tim Burton's Batman movie, starring Michael Keaton. He said “A) Keaton DID have a ridiculous voice. That said, I’d rather put up with a ridiculous voice than with horrible action sequences and acting barely worthy of the Batman TV show. B) I have no idea how you can think that the Burton Batman has more similarities with Moore or Miller’s Batman (and Joker) than Nolan’s does. And, listen, I have problems with both of Nolan’s films – I don’t think either one is classic, and I don’t even really think Batman Begins is good. But they’re far superior to the first Batman. C) None of your defenses get by the fact that, despite being the first cinematic dark take on Batman (so what? Stallone’s Judge Dredd was the first dark take on Judge Dredd), the movie is awful.”

Soundtrack and creative choices under fire

Gunn's third comment ignites controversy as he targets the movie's soundtrack, composed by Danny Elfman and featuring music by Prince, among others. Gunn dubs it the "worst work of everyone involved," highlighting his dissatisfaction with the creative choices made in the film. Additionally, he voices disapproval of the decision to tie the Joker to the murder of Bruce Wayne's parents, arguing that it undermines the essential motivation of Batman's relentless pursuit of justice.

