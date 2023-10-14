'F*cking at your sister's house': Did Bad Bunny hint at getting intimate with Kendall Jenner in new song Fina? Fans think so

Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, known by his stage name Bad Bunny, may have revealed certain details about his relationship with Kendall Jenner. The two may have been rumored to be dating for a while but they made their romance public at a Drake concert months back. Now, the Puerto Rican has released his latest studio album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana and it contains references that fans think hint at his equation with the model.

Did Bad Bunny hint at getting intimate with Kendall Jenner?

In the singer's track Fina, he references getting intimate with Jenner at the house of one of her sisters. The lyrics say, "Que yo soy un bellaco / Pero tú me gana’ / Bien arrebata'o chingando en casa de tu hermana," which translates, "That I'm a scoundrel, but you beat me / Good snatch or f–king at your sister's house." While the sister mention is evident, it remains unclear which of the reality television star's four sisters Bad Bunny is hinting at.

Kendall has one biological sister Kylie Jenner, and three half-sisters, Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian. While it also hasn't been confirmed the song is about the supermodel, another lyric from the song seems to give yet another hint. "Se preguntan cómo nos comunicamo' / ey, mejor ni les contamo" means, "They wonder how we communicate, hey, I better not even tell them." For the unversed, Bad Bunny isn't fluent in English.

During a Vanity Fair interview, he revealed that he feels more comfortable in his own language. "I think in Spanish, I feel in Spanish, I eat in Spanish, I sing in Spanish," he said and added, "I speak English—with some specific people. With one of them, I couldn't talk to her before." Meanwhile, netizens have been speculating the song is about Kendall. One user wrote, "Being Bad Bunny I would have also written FINA about Kendall, I understand."

Netizens think Bad Bunny's song is about Kendall Jenner

Another said, "bad bunny writing fina about kendall jenner. he love her fr fr." A third tweeted, "Bad Bunny says on his song 'Fina' that him and Kendall Jenner do it at her sister's house." Kendall and Bad Bunny were spotted enjoying some quality time at Coachella back in April this year and made things official by making out at Drake's concert in Los Angeles in August. In September, the two also featured in a brand-new Gucci campaign together.

