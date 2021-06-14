Fear The Walking Dead showrunners TEASE a 'more heightened' season 7 after sixth part's finale

Fear The Walking Dead wrapped up its sixth season and the show's creators reveal details of how season 7 will take things forward.

Fear The Walking Dead ended its sixth season with an explosive finale that aired on Sunday night. The finale titled "The Beginning" promised an interesting fate for all the characters and their journey towards survival. While the sixth season wrapped up, the makers have been busy working on the next season and showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg in a recent interaction with Entertainment Weekly spoke about how the sixth season will impact the upcoming one.

While discussing the format of season 7, Chambliss confirmed that the show will continue with their new way of dealing with the anthology format with concentrated characters' stories like season six for the next one too. Adding further about the same, Andrew said, "We're going to get to see a variety of different kinds of stories, different tones, different worlds within the episodes themselves."

Fans are looking forward to season 7 with bigger expectations now considering how things ended for season 6 and addressing the same, Golberg revealed how the next season will be. Speaking to EW, he said, "The new show is going to look very different, the walkers are going to look very different. Everything is going to feel much more heightened, so we're really excited about that."

Adding further about the storyline, Goldberg said, "It's the differences between how characters are able to survive, that is really going to drive a lot of the conflict, going forward."

The seventh season of the show is expected to release around October this year. A date for the same has to be confirmed but it has been suggested that a fall 2021 date will be announced.

