Federer: Twelve Final Days Trailer Dives Into The Last Hurrah Of Roger Federer's Historic Career

A legend like Roger Federer needs a powerful tribute, and the documentary Federer: Twelve Final Days, is set to do just that! Federer: Twelve Final Days is an epic documentary following the last few days of Roger Federer’s professional tennis career and the makers have unveiled the trailer.

Along with taking the audience and die-hard followers of Federer through his final matches, the documentary has more surprises to impress the viewers and put them in awe.

Trailer of Federer: Twelve Final Days is out

If you had a dream to witness every single moment of Roger Federer’s final matches and his professional life as well as a tour along with him, Prime Video has got you covered.

Federer: Twelve Final Days is an impressive feature-length documentary that will be premier across selected theaters on June 13. The same would be exclusively launched on Prime Video on June 20.

A trailer for this majestic feature was launched on June 3 along with a key art.

The trailer shows sequences from the documentary that tell a tale of the 12 final days and a few matches along with precious moments of one of the most legendary tennis players' professional careers.

It can be stated by watching the trailer that you are in for a tour through multiple emotions where you will feel energized, sad, have tears of joy, and with all of that feel proud to be a fan of the tennis legend, Federer.

Moreover, the movie is set to have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 10. The fabulous event will be taking place in New York City.

About Federer: Twelve Final Days

Federer: Twelve Final Days is a documentary directed by a well-acclaimed director Asif Kapadia. While being known for his other best work, when it comes to documentaries, he has Amy a film about the late Amy Winehouse, as well as Senna, a documentary based on the life of Formula 1 race car driving legend Ayrton Senna, to his credits.

One of his legendary works also includes a documentary on soccer great Diego Maradona. He has partnered up with another great director Joe Sabia to bring the epicness to screen.

Federer: Twelve Final Days is also set to feature interviews with other great names in the sports industry such as Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, as well as Andy Murray.

Meanwhile, Federer: Twelve Final Days is presented by Prime Video Sports, and is Lafcadia Productions production. The documentary is produced by Asif Kapadia and George Chignell.

