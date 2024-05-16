Jessie James Decker Shared That She Loves Being A Mother

Much appreciated, American country pop singer Jessie James Decker is cherishing her first Mother’s Day as a mom of four. The 36-year-old country singer recently shared photos from her celebrations with her husband and former professional football player Eric Decker, 37, and their children: son Denver Calloway, 3 months old, daughter Vivianne, 10, and Sons Eric, 8, and Forrest, 6.

The I Still Love You singer shared pictures of her family of six, expressing her joy in motherhood. Her caption read, “Happy Mother’s Day! Yesterday was beautiful and filled with love. I love being a mommy and feel blessed to have four sweet babies by my side.”

The mother of four wrote, “Feeling fortunate to have my amazing, loving mom as my guide,”

Jessie James Decker opens up about Postpartum phase on Instagram

In early May, the singer of Lose Control shared her experience about the postpartum period on Instagram. She said she gained around 30-pound weight gain over the past year.

The Country musician captioned the post, " Yes, I realize I gave birth just three months ago, but it's common to compare and wonder why my body holds onto weight more than others." She further went on to add, "The pressure we put on ourselves as mothers isn't realistic."

“Be gentle with yourself. Allow yourself grace. Our bodies are healing after nurturing a baby for nine months. If you’re breastfeeding like me, and your body needs to hold onto weight to produce milk, let it be focused on your precious new baby because that’s what truly matters,” the country-pop singer said.

Jessie Decker celebrates 13th anniversary with romantic photos

On April 3, Jessie shared a carousel of images marking her and former NFL player Eric’s 13th anniversary. The post included an old photo of them sharing a lovely moment in a bar. She captioned, “From babies to babies, Happy 13 years together, my love.”

In a January interview with PEOPLE , Jessie revealed that her fourth baby came more like a surprise to her and Eric. “It was quite unexpected, in fact, a big shock,” she said.

“Normally, I’m very careful about these things, but somehow I missed this one,” she added.

“It was quite unexpected, but I believe everything unfolds for a purpose. It’s all in God’s timing. We feel blessed to have this sweet baby boy join our family. It felt like someone was missing, and now he’s here. While it was a surprise, it’s been a wonderful one. We hadn’t planned for it, but we embrace it wholeheartedly.”

When not experimenting with cooking, Jessie Decker also works on new music. She even recently finished a surprise project just before giving birth to Denver, Which she plans to release this week.

