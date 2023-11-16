'Feeling like there’s a space': Harry Styles once spoke about being 'proud' of his fans creating a safe space

In 2022, pop sensation Harry Styles graced The Howard Stern Show, where he delved into his new album, life in the limelight, and even gave fans a taste of his upcoming music from Harry’s House. But there was more to this interview than just music and fame. Styles attributed a significant part of his success to his fans, and particularly to the welcoming atmosphere they create during his live shows.

One moment during the interview was when Howard Stern touched upon the significance of Harry Styles’ song Medicine. Fans have embraced this song as a bisexual anthem, finding comfort and acceptance in its lyrics. Howard asked Styles if he believed the song played a role in helping people come out or gain confidence in expressing their sexuality.

Styles replied with a heartfelt “yes.” He acknowledged that the song had indeed become a symbol of courage for many. It was a source of inspiration for those struggling to be accepted for who they are.

Styles’s shows create a safe space for all

What makes Harry Styles especially proud is that his performances have transformed into safe spaces for the LGBTQ+ community members. These shows serve as an emotional haven where individuals can freely share their journey and experiences. Styles expressed, “Feeling like there is a space where people feel safe enough to… have those big moments and share them with a room full of people—and share them with us, in a way—is probably one of the things I’m most proud of.”

Styles humbly acknowledged the role his fans play in creating this welcoming atmosphere or safe space. He explained, “I think I am more of a mirror because I only have that safe space or I can be free because it’s my fans and friends who have created that environment for me.” According to Styles, the emotional generosity and liberating atmosphere during his shows are primarily cultivated by his fans.

In the same interview, Styles also expressed concerns about the regressive efforts to curtail rights for transgender Americans and women. He believes no one should have the authority to make decisions about another person’s body.

