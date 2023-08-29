'Feeling over the moon today': Justin Bieber supports wife Hailey at product launch; model devours strawberry donuts while driving

Hailey Bieber has been having a gala time this summer with multiple things up her sleeve including work, dates with her husband Justin Bieber, quality time with friends, several ad campaigns, and the launch of a new product for her beauty line Rhode. The 26-year-old has been teasing 'strawberry girl summer' for a while and the trend has gone viral on TikTok.

Netizens have been loving the flushed and natural makeup look and Hailey has made sure to monetize the golden opportunity. The model launched a peptide lip treatment in strawberry glaze and the product sold out within minutes. She was recently spotted doing a mini-press event to promote the product and her husband Justin made an appearance to support her.

Justin Bieber supports wife Hailey at Rhode product launch

While the singer was spotted next to Hailey as he came to the Rhode event, netizens were a little underwhelmed with what he chose to wear. Justin sported his signature casual look by opting for loungewear for the formal event. Several of them felt he didn't put much effort and wasn't matching the energy Hailey put in as she flaunted three different and stunning looks.

The Sorry hitmaker donned a gray jacket and shorts with yellow Crocs and a pink hat that he put on backward. Hailey, on the other hand, went full glam for her special new launch and showed up at the New York City event decked up. One of the three looks she wore on launch day included a strapless red minidress by Ermanno Scervino paired with her signature B necklace, Maison Ernest heels, and a Ferragamo bag. She also posted pictures of the look.

The socialite previously put together another red look with a Vivienne Westwood midi dress and red heels as she appeared on the sets of a talk show to promote her new launch. While she entered the studio wearing the classic red, she left with a totally new look. Hailey wore an elegant white minidress by Marc Jacobs and accessorized it with red Manolo Blahnik heels. While netizens weren't happy with Justin's lack of effort, fans appreciated him.

Hailey Bieber devours strawberry donuts while driving

They praised him for showing up to support his wife's new venture. Hailey posted a photo dump from launch day on her Instagram and captioned it, "STRAWBERRY GLAZE DAY!!!!!!!!! Feeling over the moon today! thank you thank you thank you!" She posted images of her red looks, pictures from her launch appearances, and videos of strawberry-glazed donuts. One of the short clips sees the socialite happily munching on the sweet snack as she drives.

