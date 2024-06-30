'Feeling The Irish Hospitality': Taylor Swift Receives Flowers From U2 Ahead Of Eras Tour Dublin

Taylor Swift received a warm welcome in Dublin for her 'Eras' tour, with U2 sending her a lovely bouquet of flowers. The singer shared a picture of the yellow and pink roses along with a note from the Irish band on her Instagram Story.

U2’s gift to Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift was warmly welcomed to Ireland ahead of her Eras Tour shows this weekend.

On Friday, June 28, a few hours before her first performance, the pop star shared a photo on her Instagram Stories. The story featured a vibrant bouquet of flowers and a heartfelt note from the legendary rock band U2.

The note read, "Dear Taylor, welcome back to our hometown…leave some of it standing?!!!!" It was signed by Bono, Edge, Adam, and Larry, who referred to themselves as "Your Irish fan club."

Swift replied to the band's message, expressing her appreciation on the photo, "Already feeling that Irish hospitality!! @u2, thanks for always being the classiest & coolest." She added the Irish flag emoji to her response. This event marked the beginning of her three-night mega tour in Dublin.

U2 also made such a gesture to her before

The singer was once surprised with a similar gift from U2. Last year, the famous band sent her a beautiful bouquet of red roses along with a note signed, "From your Irish fan club," as she prepared for her two Reputation concerts at Dublin's Croke Park.

Swift is performing in Dublin from June 28 to June 30 at Aviva Stadium. Paramore will open each show. Her three-show run at London's Wembley Stadium, June 21–23, was an incredible event that featured appearances by many celebrities, including the Royals, and her NFL boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who joined her onstage this time.

After her stops in Dublin, the Grammy winner will next head to Amsterdam, Zürich, Milan, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, and Munich for her July shows. Per Swift’s confirmation, the sweeping Eras Tour will finally conclude in Vancouver in December.

