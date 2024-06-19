'Feels Like A Real Privilege': House Of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy Talks About Representation Of Non-Binary People In Hollywood

Actor Emma D'Arcy has captured hearts with their scintillating performance in House of the Dragon Season 2. They have recently opened up in interviews about the representation of non-binary people on screen. Having taken the internet by storm, the Game of Thrones spin-off remains the talk of the town.

Emma D’Arcy's performance as Rhaenyra Targaryen, the fierce Queen on House of the Dragon, has been particularly resonant with nonbinary fans. D’Arcy reflected that they had been lucky enough to be able to act in HOTD as someone who does not conform to gender norms.

House of the Dragon's emerging star Emma D'Arcy has become a non-binary icon

Emma said to Gay Times, "Being a gender non-conforming person on screen feels like a real privilege because when I was younger, I kind of thought that if I were to be able to act as my job, it would probably be quite separate from my identity, and maybe they would remain separate."

D'Arcy further reflected on the matter of inclusivity, saying, "I didn’t know if it would be possible for those to overlap and be in conversation with one another. You hear about, and you see, more and more gender non-conforming, trans and non-binary people in all aspects of the media, and I think that’s very hopeful. It turns out there is, in fact, space."

Emma D’Arcy received a lot of applause from the LGBTQIA+ community during their performance on HBO’s House of the Dragon. Their “Negroni Sbagliato” interview went viral and helped them gain more attention online. They are now recognized as the most prominent symbol of non-binary representation on TV.

Emma D'Arcy speaks up about struggles in Hollywood as a non-binary actor

Speaking to the aforementioned outlet, D’Arcy described their pioneering career path and how essential it is to speak out for people who are non-conforming to gender norms. They once said to E! News, "Early on in my career, I really felt that I had to present as a woman in order to find success in this industry."

However, D’Arcy seems to have found their space in Hollywood just the way they are. Emma added, “It wasn’t sustainable, and I stopped pretending. And weirdly, at that point, I got nominated for Best Actress for the Golden Globes, which is, like, beautifully ironic."

D’Arcy also likes the positive trend of increasing visibility for people of diverse genders, such as transwomen, without reducing space available for others. They also revealed that they have always been influenced by their nonbinary reality while playing Rhaenyra, whose decisions are constantly tested by men around her.

The cast of House of the Dragon is expanding and growing more diverse by the day. In an Instagram post, trans actor Abigail Thorn, who also doubles as a YouTuber, has announced role as Sharako Lohar in this television series, who would become commander of Triarchy after being appointed.

