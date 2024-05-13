'Feels Like A Sort Of Vindication': Steve Coogan Opens Up About BAFTA TV Awards Nomination For Controversial Portrayal Of Jimmy Savile

Steve Coogan is one of the most talented and brilliant performers. Known mostly for his comic roles, Coogan has never bored or disappointed the audience with the portrayal of his characters. The actor took up the challenge of playing Jimmy Savile, an English media personality and DJ. This is rather serious and one of the important roles in the career trajectory of Coogan, and he received a BAFTA nomination for the same.

Read ahead to know Steve Coogan's take on being nominated for such a prestigious award.

Steve Coogan acknowledges his BAFTA nomination

When the 58-year-old actor graced the red carpet of Bafta 2024, he spoke to the PA news agency about the recognition for the portrayal of Jimmy Savile in the controversial series, The Reckoning.

He said, “I’m very grateful to be acknowledged by the academy because the role I played was quite a difficult one, it was quite controversial and there was a lot of opposition to it when it was announced.”

Coogan continued by saying that it was fraught with pitfalls and in case if it was handled in a bad way, it could have been a terrible decision. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Since the release of the mini-series, it has received backlash from the audience due to the disturbing controversy that surrounded Savile. On the other hand, many people praised Coogan for taking up such a dark real-life character and portraying it successfully on screen.

Advertisement

The veteran actor revealed that all the cast members had performed very carefully for its legitimacy and to make a worthwhile endeavor. He continued, “And not least me, playing the main role, “ adding, “So being acknowledged by the academy feels like a sort of vindication.”

Steve Coogan on the series’ controversy

Steve Coogan spoke about the controversy of the series. He acknowledged the professionalism of all the people involved in the project. He revealed that he carefully looked at the scripts, raised concerns, and made sure that it was done in the correct way.

He expressed that he knew it was a “gamble” and it paid off. The 58-year-old actor said that some of Jimmy Savile’s survivor's participation has helped in the show’s legitimacy and neutralization of negativity directed towards the entire venture.

The Trip star said, “Because their presence was an endorsement of that process, and gave voice to it and legitimised and made people realise why the programme was being made.” He added, “It wasn’t just a piece of entertainment, it was about looking deeply at how something like this occurs.”

ALSO READ: BAFTA TV Awards 2024: The Crown Faces Upset While Top Boy, Happy Valley, And More Triumph—Complete List Of Winners