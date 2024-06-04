Trigger Warning: This article contains the mention of death.

DC Young Fly is reflecting on the year since he lost his partner, Jacky Oh. The 32-year-old Wild N' Out star paid a heartfelt tribute to Jacky on Friday, May 31, the first anniversary of her untimely death.

He shared a picture of them on Instagram and said, "It feels like yesterday, even though it's been a year." He said that getting angry would not solve the problem; on the contrary, it would exacerbate it. He counseled not losing focus, remaining upbeat, and putting God first because things could get overwhelming.

Tribute to Jacky Oh: A beloved member of the Wild 'N Out family

In closing, DC Young Fly declared that he loved her and that it wasn't a post he wanted to grow accustomed to. He also said that he wanted to kiss her face. According to TMZ, Jacky Oh, 33, passed away in Miami on May 31, 2023, as a result of problems following cosmetic surgery.

In an interview with PEOPLE, a spokesman for the BET Media Group expressed their condolences for the passing of Jacklyn Smith, also known as Jacky Oh. She was a talented member of the Wild 'N Out family whose influence will be sorely missed and appreciated. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

In October 2023, the Medical Examiner's Office ruled her death to be an accident. Following the decision, PEOPLE was notified by the Miami Police Department that there would be no criminal investigation into her death.

Whitfield and Jacky Oh, who appeared together on the television program Wild 'N Out in 2015, were parents to three children: Prince, Nala, and Nova.

Whitfield reflects on Jacky Oh's passing and their children's strength

Whitfield wrote in his first social media post following her death that she was the best mother he had ever known, with a beautiful soul. He admired her desire to do the best for others, as well as their family's love for one another. He mentioned that he never had to worry about their children's love for each other because she made sure of it. He also emphasized their strong faith and spiritual grounding.

Whitfield spoke on Tamron Hall in December 2023 about his reaction to Jacky's death, saying it was unlike his grief over other family members. He explained that he had experienced so much loss that he had become emotionally numb to death, having grown accustomed to it.

Whitfield expressed a range of emotions in response to various losses: confusion when his best friend died, anger when his cousin died, peace at his father's death, and shock when his partner died.

He mentioned that this loss had a significant impact on his children, leaving him unsure who to talk to. Whitfield also shared how his elder daughter, Nova, consoled her aunt by telling her not to cry and that everything would be fine. He saw this as a demonstration of their fortitude and faith.

ALSO READ: DC Young Fly, Issa Rae and ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Joined The List Of Early Winners At The 2024 NAACP Image Awards