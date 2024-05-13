'Feels Quite Bizarre': Peaky Blinders Dance Tribute At 2024 BAFTA TV Awards Leaves Netizens Perplexed

Viewers of the 2024 BAFTA TV Awards, as well as the ever-enthusiastic fans of Peaky Blinders, were left rightly perplexed by a tribute dance performance honoring the cult BBC crime drama performed at this year’s ceremony. The special dance number, which aired as a segment of the BAFTA TV Awards broadcast, was performed by the team of Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby, a live stage production currently touring the U.K.

Here's how fans felt about the Rambert stage performance in favor of Peaky Blinders, the Cillian Murphy starrer show that captivated the audience between 2013 and 2022

Viewers not impressed by Peaky Blinders dance tribute at the 2024 BAFTA TV Awards

"Did not expect to see Peaky Blinders dance bit at the Bafta TV awards. Bloody Hell," an X user commented. "As someone who's never watched Peaky Blinders, this BAFTA dance performance feels quite bizarre," a second individual added in the same vein. A third person harshly remarked, "That peaky blinders dance was awful. Truly cringe and pointless. The lead dancer guy acting tough with his shoulders and face had me howling," while a fourth viewer simply asked, "What was that Peaky Blinders dance."

More from the 2024 BAFTA TV Awards — Here are the biggest wins from the event

Hosted by Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, the 2024 BAFTA TV Awards successfully wrapped up its festivities at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday, May 12.

Among the big winners at the coveted award ceremony were Happy Valley and Top Boy, with fan favorite The Crown facing the biggest disappointment by failing to score even a single win out of their 8 nominations.

In the international category, frontrunners like Succession, Beef, and The Bear all failed to pick an award, beaten by an underrated French series, Class Act. For the acting category, Jasmine Jobson won a BAFTA Award for supporting actress in Top Boy, and Matthew MacFadyen won the best supporting actor for Succession. He was noticeably absent from the ceremony, though!

The Best Actor and Actress categories were triumphed by Timothy Spall for The Sixth Commandment and Sarah Lancashire for Happy Valley respectively.

