Felicity Star Erich Anderson Passes Away At 67 After Battling Cancer; Tributes Pour In For Hollywood Actor

Felicity alum and author Erich Anderson passed away at the age of 67 on June 1 at his home in Los Angeles. The cause of death was claimed to be cancer. The actor’s wife took to Instagram to share the unfortunate news with his fans and well-wishers. The type of cancer, however, was not revealed to the audience.

Anderson’s brother-in-law, Michael O’Malley, too, poured his heart out on the unfortunate event. O’Malley described the author’s cancer diagnosis as a “brutal struggle.”

Statement from Erich Anderson’s wife

Saxon Trainor, the wife of Erich Anderson, shared the news with the public via an Instagram statement in which she quoted her brother-in-law. In her caption, Trainor wrote, “My husband Erich died this morning. I am sharing my brother-in-law Michael O’Malley’s words, as I am too bereft now to write anything.”

She added in O’Malley’s words, “My brother in law Erich Anderson, passed this morning after a brutal struggle with cancer. He had a long and successful career as an actor—he was on that old show 30 Something; he was Felicity’s father on “Felicity;” he was killed in a basement in a Friday the 13th movie: he was on Star Trek and dozens of other shows. He was a smart and funny guy, a fantastic cook, and he wrote three great novels, which you can find on Amazon. I’ll miss him, but his ordeal is over.”

Apart from his family members, Anderson’s co-star from Felicity, Eva Gordon, paid tribute to the actor. On her Instagram, the actress shared, “My beautiful friend, Erich Anderson, has said goodbye.” Gordon described her co-actor as a “magnificient piece of the world."

Erich Anderson’s acting career

Erich Anderson entered Hollywood in the 1980s and grabbed his first breakthrough role in Friday, The 13th: The Final Chapter. Soon, the actor went on to play multiple characters in TV shows and movies in the following two decades. Some of Anderson's credit-worthy roles included Star Trek: The Next Generations, The X-Files, NCIS, and The Seventh Heaven, among others.

Apart from acting, Anderson was also a renowned author. His first book was published in 2012 under Halloween Be Thy Name. After his novel went on to become a hit, the actor wrote another book titled Thy Kingdom Come in 2014 and Rabbit: A Golf Fable in 2022.

