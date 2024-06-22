'Fell In Love With It': Monica Talks About Ariana Grande's Spin On The Boy Is Mine And Reuniting With Brandy For Remix

Monica couldn't be more grateful to Ariana Grande for reuniting her and Brandy for The Boy is Mine remix, which helped the Grammy-winning duo mend their relationship.

On June 7, Grande teased her song—the exact name of Brandy and Monica’s 1998 Grammy-winning collaboration—on Instagram. The singer not only put a fresh twist on her rendition but also featured the R&B icons in the first 46 seconds of the music video. Both women played the roles of news readers discussing breaking news about a mayor played by Penn Badgley, whom Grande was crushing on and wanted all to herself.

Ahead of the song’s release, Monica sat down with Entertainment Tonight to discuss its concept.

What made Monica favor Ariana Grande’s remix when she's been so hell-bent on not letting anyone touch her OG songs?

“I've said that the songs should not be touched, right? And I said that because I felt that it did not need to be redone in the idea of, let's say, actually doing it the exact way that it was,” Monica said. “But Ariana and [producer] Max Martin — as soon as I heard this version, I fell in love with it.”

Of the singer in particular, Monica said she is very impressed by Grande’s humility and her compassion, revealing the thank you, next singer sent her flowers and a note that were directly from her on the day of recording. “For me, authenticity, humility—all of those things are key,” she noted.

Here's how Ariana Grande helped Monica and Brandy put their years-long beef to rest

“The process of the new collaboration did a lot of closing the gaps,” Monica told ET about finding closure with Brandy. The singer explained that when people communicate efficiently, they don't just find resolutions and solutions to the problem, but oftentimes come to realize that there aren't any problems, just constant miscommunications.

The collaboration made it a lot easier to just talk to Brandy, the So Gone singer said, adding that the duo have conversed more now than they have in the past 25 years.

The duo realized that keeping people out of their business, both personal and professional, would be good for their relationship, Monica said, adding that Brandy was the one she called when her son was in the hospital the other day. “So I think Ariana has done [something] that she may not even realize,” she said.

Grande, for her part, recently took to X to thank both Monica and Brandy for the collaboration as well as for the countless ways in which they have inspired her. “I looooooove you both so so much. thank you!!!!” the Wicked star wrote.

The Boy is Mine remix dropped on Friday, June 21.

