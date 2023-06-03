Fellow Travelers teaser out: Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey celebrates Pride Month with miniseries first look

With the beginning of Pride Month, the first look of historical drama miniseries Fellow Travelers was teased and netizens across social media buzzed in wait of its release. The teaser of the Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer starrer was released on June 1, 2023. Keep reading to know more details about the teaser and the upcoming miniseries.

Fellow Travelers teaser out, check it out below

The drama is a limited series that is all set to premiere on Showtime this year. Based on the 2007 novel of the same name by Thomas Mallon, it sheds light on political culture, global crisis, homophobia, and anti-LGBTQ behaviour across decades. Fellow Travelers chronicles the lives of lovers Tim Laughlin and Hawkins Fuller over four decades. It highlights queer struggles, political drama, and traditionalistic ideals the world has seen with time.

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande looks straight out of a fairytale with Jonathan Bailey on Wicked set; See PICS

Fellow Travelers tracks how the world changed and did not change as time went by and the chaos that descended with each decade. It showcases the Vietnam War, and the AIDS crisis of the 1980s, amongst other global issues. Amidst all of this is the romance of two men as they deal with the changing times as well as their feelings. Bailey shared the teaser of the love story entagled in a political thriller, on his Instagram with the caption, "Happy Pride, beautiful people. #fellowtravelers coming to @showtime soon."

The first look teaser featuring the Bridgerton star showcases the romance of the two males through flashes of their past. Created and written by Ron Nyswaner, there is no set date for the release of the miniseries but it will air on Showtime and stream on Paramount+ in fall this year. Nyswaner told Entertainment Weekly, "It's about the choices that we make having ramifications that we don't see. It's very bad and we might not see them for 30 years, and they alter our lives in different ways. So you live with the choices that you make."

"Even though you try to avoid them, they usually show up somewhere," he concluded. The synopsis says that it "follows the lives and volatile romance of two different men, through purges, wars, protests, and plagues, overcoming obstacles in the world." Producer Robbie Rogers told Vanity Fair, "The ambition of going through the different decades and finding a really compelling story, nothing like that had been done, where it's an epic gay love story that has this political element that's woven through it."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bridgerton Season 3: Plot, cast, and more; All you need to know about the upcoming show