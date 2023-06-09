Fells Acres daycare s*xual abuse case: Here are 4 things to know Amirault family scandal

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

In the 80s, the bizarre case of Malden daycare Fells Acres emerged in which Amirault family members were accused by multiple children of performing sexual acts with them. The Amirault family consisted of Violet Amirault, the daycare founder along with her daughter Cheryl and son Gerald. This Amirault soon became one of the most high-profile sexual abuse cases of all time. Though the offenders have been punished over time, people started believing that the Amirault family was innocent and they were falsely accused of the abuse. Here is everything to know about the same.

4 things about Fells Acres daycare sexual abuse case

1. First accusation against Gerald Amirault

In 1984, on Labor Day, a four year old boy told his family that Gerald Amirault pulled down his pants in the Fells Acres daycare. The child also said that he was taken to a secret room where sexual acts were performed on him.

2. Amirault family accused of sex abuse against children

Soon after the first accusation, other children came forward to report the abuse that they faced at Fells Acres daycare. The allegations included children forced to drink their own urine, beaten by Gerald in clown costume, tied to trees, photographed naked, and more.

3. Amirault family punished

Gerald Amirault was sentenced to thirty to forty years in prison after he was found guilty of r*pe and assault of nine kids. He was released in 2004 after serving 18 years in prison. His mother and sister were also convicted on similar charges and were sentenced to eight to twenty years in prison. Their sentence was reduced and they were released in 1995.

4. Criticism of the Amirault family case

Over the years, this case was criticized due to a lack of evidence. The recorded interviews of children made up most of the evidence in the Amirault family case. In the interview, children repeatedly claimed that nothing of this sort happened at daycare but they would later change their statements. People believed that children were persuaded to make such allegations against the Amirault family.

