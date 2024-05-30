'Felt Like Shooting For The Stars': Camila Cabello Admits Sliding Into Drake's DMs For Collab; Addresses Dating Rumors

In a recent Billboard interview, Camila Cabello revealed that she contacted Drake via Instagram DMs to secure his collaboration on her upcoming album, C, XOXO. The album, inspired by her Miami roots, will include two tracks with Drake, as per Daily Mail. This news comes after months of speculation about their relationship, fueled by their jet-skiing trip to Turks and Caicos last December.

Reaching out to the ‘GOAT’

Camila told the story of how she approached Drake about the collaboration, describing him as "the f***ing GOAT." She admitted, "It felt like shooting for the stars" when she decided to message him. Drake responded positively to the album, proving her bold move to be successful. Camila said, "I showed him the album when I felt comfortable enough, and he really liked it." She stated that his contribution came "out of a nontransactional place."

Drake's contributions to C, XOXO include the song Hot Uptown and the two-minute track Uuugly. Camila praised Hot Uptown, stating, "It just felt like I was in the city. I was in Miami." Drake performs lead vocals on Ugly, with Camila providing backup.

She humorously explained her decision, saying, "Why does he have his own song? Because selfishly, I just want to hear Drake on my own album. I love that for me; it’s like that rebellious mood." Camila concluded, "Who says I can’t do that? It’s Drake talking his s***."

Setting the record straight

Camila clarified that their jet-skiing trip was entirely professional, in response to the dating rumors that arose following the release of their photos. She confirmed they were working on tracks for her album, dispelling any romantic rumors. The two artists collaborated on a creative project inspired by mutual respect and admiration.

Album inspirations and details

C, XOXO will be Camila's fourth studio album as a solo artist. It features the previously released singles I Luv It with Playboy Carti and He Knows with Lil Nas X. The album, her first since switching from Epic Records to Interscope Records, is set for release on June 28. Camila expressed her inspiration for the album, stating, "So much of the inspiration for this album was driving, listening to music, rolling the windows down, and hearing what people in the city are listening to."

In addition to her collaborations with Drake and C, XOXO features a track titled Dade County Dreaming with Miami hip-hop duo City Girls. The album promises a vibrant mix of influences, reflecting Camila's Miami roots.

