Top 10 must-watch female-led superhero movies and TV shows like Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel

Despite the presence of a badass female superhero in the Avengers original team, it took a whopping eleven years for the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), one of the world’s most successful and popular film franchises of all time, to create its very own first female-led superhero movie. Nonetheless, it was created, and the age of male-dominated superhero worlds was put to an end with it.

With Ms. Marvel continuously winning the internet and Wonder Woman literally breaking the grounds for women's superhero projects, girl power finally made its own stable ground in the cinematic industry, and we are sure as hell that it's not going away!

Also, let's not forget DC's Stargirl and the buzz it is creating - damn!

So, today we have curated a list of women superhero characters that have shaped the genre in recent years.

Top 6 must-watch female-led superhero movies

1. Wonder Woman

Released: 2017

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

Directed by Patty Jenkins

Starring Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman

An action, adventure, and fantasy movie wherein an in-training Amazonian warrior, Diana, leaves home to fight a war where she will face her true destiny and discover her full superpowers.

2. Captain Marvel

Released: 2019

IMDb rating: 6.8/10

Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck

Starring Brie Larson as Carol Danvers

An action, adventure, and Sci-Fi movie wherein Carol Danvers discovers that she is one of the universe's most superpowerful heroes as she has to save the Earth caught in a galactic war between two diverse alien races.

3. Black Widow

Released: 2021

IMDb rating: 6.7/10

Directed by Cate Shortland

Starring Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff

An action, adventure, and Sci-Fi movie wherein Natasha Romanoff decide to confront her dark past when a dangerous conspiracy (with ties to her past) rises.

4. Birds of Prey

Released: 2020

IMDb rating: 6.0/10

Directed by Cathy Yan

Starring Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Helena Bertinelli, and Jurnee Smollett as Dinah Lance

An action, adventure, and comedy movie wherein Harley Quinn, after splitting with the Joker, joins three other superheroines to save a young girl from a devilish crime lord.

5. X:Men Dark Phoenix

Released: 2019

IMDb rating: 5.7/10

Directed by Simon Kinberg

Starring Sophie Turner as Jean Grey

An action, adventure, and Sci-Fi movie wherein Jean Grey starts to develop incredible superpowers that eventually corrupt her and change her into Dark Phoenix, causing chaos amongst the X-Men.

6. Supergirl

Released: 1984

IMDb rating: 4.4/10

Directed by Jeannot Szwarc

Starring Helen Slater as Supergirl

An action, adventure, and fantasy movie wherein Kara Zor-El, Superman's cousin, comes to Earth after losing a powerful orb to retrieve it but finds herself in a battle against evil, wicked witch.

Top 4 must-watch female-led superhero TV shows

1. Jessica Jones

Released: 2015

Ended: 2019

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Directed by Melissa Rosenberg

Starring Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones

An action, crime, and drama TV series wherein Jessica Jones, with remarkable abilities and a superhero career, tries building her career by working as a private investigator in New York.

2. Wanda Vision

Released: 2021

Ended: 2021

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Directed by Jac Schaeffer

Starring Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff

An action, comedy, and drama mini TV series or sitcom wherein Wanda Maximoff and Vision, both super-powered beings, are peacefully living their suburban lives until they begin suspecting that everything is not as it may seem.

3. Ms. Marvel

Released: 2022

IMDb rating: 6.2/10

Directed by Bisha K. Ali

Starring Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan

An action, comedy, and adventure mini TV series wherein Kamala, who is a superhero fan of Captain Marvel, starts to feel as if she does not fit in at school and even at home (sometimes) until she gets superpowers like her idol Captain Marvel.

4. She Hulk

Released: 2022

IMDb rating: 5.1/10

Directed by Jessica Gao

Starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters

An action, comedy, and adventure TV series wherein Jennifer Walters navigates her life as a green 6-foot-7-inch super powerful female Hulk, who is also a single attorney in her 30s.

Pack Up

Time to change the narrative folks - no more are the women damsels in distress today. We are our own superheroes ready to save the world - and boys (wink)!

Which is your favorite female-led superhero movie or TV show? Let us know in the comments section below!

