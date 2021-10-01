Fergie shares tragic news of her dad’s passing; Says ‘I see you waving every time the wind hits the trees’

British singer Fergie recently announced some heartbreaking news, through a post on Instagram, the singer revealed that she lost her father late last month. In her post, the singer shared the news of her father --John Patrick Ferguson’s demise at age 74. Writing a heartbreaking note alongside, Fergie said: “This hit harder and deeper than anything I’ve ever felt. You were the best dad a girl could ever ask for. Your spirit was a pillar of positivity. I miss your smiling face, and you waking up saying “I feel great! I’m excited for the day!” I still hear you every morning. You were known as Pat, Padre, Coach, Ferg, Mr. Ferguson, Papa, Grampa, Patrick, and Patricio… but most importantly, You were my Dad.”

“I feel of you every time I watch an NFL game, have a beer at Mavericks, and hear a Rolling Stones song. I see you waving at me every time the wind hits the trees. I love You Dad,” the singer added. She also concluded her heartfelt tribute with lyrics from Led Zeppelin’s song Stairway to Heaven, which read: “And if you listen very hard, the tune will come to you at last, when all are one and one is all, to be a rock and not to roll."



Alongside the moving caption, Fergi also shared a few pictures of her late dad, as a coach, young man, football star and doting dad to Fergie.

Our continued thoughts and prayers go out to Fergie and her family during this difficult time.

Also Read: Black Eyed Peas members finally REVEAL why Fergie left the group: She's focusing on being a mom