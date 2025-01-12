Fernanda Torres Says 'Nepo Baby Life Is Worth Living' As She Claps Back At Critics; DEETS

Fernanda Torres is speaking up about nepotism in the industry. The actress, who recently won the Golden Globes Award for her role in I’m Still Here, revealed that it is difficult being the child of a well-established celebrity, as the kid has to re-invent at every given point.

In a conversation with IndieWire, Torres took the charge and claimed that she is the proof that nepotism is a “life worth living.”

Following her big win at the award ceremony that took place on January 5th and dedicating the award to her mother, Fernanda Montenegro, the actress revealed to the media portal that nepo kids have other issues to tackle too. She elaborated on the statement and said, “You don’t have to kill a nepo baby as soon as he is born.”

The House of Sand star further added, “I really hate this idea because this is ancient—that people learn in their environment. The dining table of my house was the place where my parents were rehearsing. It doesn’t mean when you are a nepo baby that your life is solved. On the contrary, you have to invent yourself. You have other issues.”

Torres bashed the negative critics who would often make a comparison between the celebrities in the industry and publish articles over multiple outlets. The actress questioned if equality was ever to be achieved in the industry.

She went on to explain, “Inequality is not based on the chances that a nepo baby can have. You can kill all the nepo babies in the world, and you won’t solve the inequality problem.”

Fernanda Torres hails from a family of actors, where her mother was a well-known actress, and her father majorly worked in the Brazilian film industry.

