‘Fertile Territory For Storytelling': Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters Creator Offers Insight Into Next Season

Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters showrunner Chris Black gave fans a glimpse into his mega plans for season 2 of the Monsterverse TV series. Black, the co-creator of the show along with Matt Fraction, shared in his latest interview that he is excited for the second season of the series, revealing that it would bring more monsters in it, with a special focus on Kong.

Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters co-creator talks about the Season 2

Chris Black impressed the masses with its Apple TV+ series, Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters, which concluded with the introduction of Kong in it. Sharing his excitement for the series’ second season, the co-creator of the show revealed, as retrieved via Gold Derby, that the story of Season 1 provides him a perfect precursor to base season 2.

He shared, “I think where we left the season gave us so much fertile territory for storytelling. Keiko comes back, we appear to have lost Colonel Shaw, we have this reunion with the family… that feels like a great launch pad for Season 2.”

The showrunner of the series further added that they plan on continuing the human story of the series as well with the elaborations on the Randa family and the intricate dynamic between Kate and Kentaro with their father and grandfather. “We want to continue to tell this human story, we want to continue to tell the story of the Randa family and Kate and Kentaro and their father Hiroshi and now their grandmother Keiko. But there also is a hunger for more spectacle, for more monsters,” he added.

Black also talked about his plans to bring in more monsters to the series, as demanded by fans, but without compromising with the limelight on Kong. Black commented, “How do we make it bigger and better? We reveal Kong at the end of the first season so there’s gonna be an expectation you’re gonna see more of Kong that we want to deliver on.”

How did Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters Season 1 ended?

Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters is an installment in the Monsterverse universe that picks up the story a year later after the destruction caused by Godzilla in 2014. The Monarch organization confronts Godzilla and other titans as they track two siblings and their family’s history with the world of monsters.

The story involves the death of Lee Shaw who tried to save Keiko and other group members by manually reconnecting the power source to the vehicle, amid the battles between Godzilla and another titan. The series’s conclusion also hinted at Kong which was followed by a heartwarming family reunion.

The first season of Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters concluded on January 12, 2024, and can be streamed on Apple TV+. One can expect a much more intriguing storyline and ferocious battles with monsters as the makers gear up for season 2 of Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters.

