FESTA 2020: BTS' 2018 MAMA Fake Love performance practice shows septet's dedication even during rehearsals

As a part of FESTA 2020, BTS dropped its 2018 MAMA Fake Love performance practice video for ARMY to obsess over. One couldn't ignore the fact that the boys put in their all even during rehearsals. Watch the choreography video below.

While we're still bowled over by BTS' heartwarming commencement speech during Dear Class of 2020 that not only spoke to the students but to everyone who is struggling in life right now, we can't forget about FESTA 2020, which is a celebration for the septet's seventh anniversary. Up untill now, we've been treated with Jungkook's first-ever produced solo track, Still With You as well as photos from their seventh anniversary family portraits and 2019-2020 photo collection, amongst many other surprises.

Last night, BTS treated ARMY with a choreography video, taking us back to 2018 as they rehearsed their epic Fake Love performance from the Mnet Asian Music Awards. In the performance practice, we see the boys dressed in athleisure wear, covered in black robes and starting off individually before coming together and giving us a fabulous performance. As usual, it was the dance leader, J-Hope who left us mesmerised with his powerful dance moves and it's indeed a testament to the septet that even a rehearsal performance is as power-packed act as the Fake Love video provides the evidence.

Check out BTS' 2018 MAMA Performance Practice as a part of FESTA 2020 below:

We love these boys and how!

ALSO READ: FESTA 2020: BTS clowns ARMY with Dionysus choreography video again; Fans go gaga over Jungkook, J Hope's dance

Moreover, we have more reasons to be excited over the next few days as we might finally get the emotional music video for We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal. There is also the mysterious project titled Map of the Song: 7, which is a video. It will all culminate on June 13; which is BTS' debut anniversary, with a Bangtan Saengpa.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×