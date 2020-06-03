FESTA 2020: BTS clowns ARMY with Dionysus choreography video again; Fans go gaga over Jungkook, J Hope's dance

The third gift by BTS for ARMY from FESTA 2020 was a Dionysus choreography video from their Speak Yourself Seoul concert rehearsals. Read below to know how ARMY got clowned by the septet.

BTS is currently on FESTA mode as they will be celebrating their seventh anniversary on June 13, 2020. Before the annual birthday party, the septet treats fans with photos, videos and songs, which haven't been shown before. For the opening ceremony, BTS dropped a summer version of Airplane pt. 2, which was shot during the 2018 Summer Package trip to Saipan. Then, BTS shared the seventh anniversary family portraits which had fans going berserk over Jin's invisible chair and Jungkook's Elvis Presley sideburns.

Now, for the third days of festivities, BTS released the choreography video of Dionysus from their Speak Yourself Seoul concert rehearsals. ARMY was clowned royally by the septet as the fandom was expecting the choreography video of Pied Piper, Make It Right or even a track from Map of the Soul: 7. Dionysus rehearsals, from various concerts and award shows, have already been released in the past few months and hence, they were expecting a different choreography video this time.

Watch BTS' Dionysus choreography video as a part of FESTA 2020 below:

Nonetheless, ARMY still went gaga over the boy's energy as they gave it their all even though it was just a rehearsal. Moreover, fans couldn't get over J-Hope and Jungkook's insane, powerful dance moves and spoke about the same on Twitter.

Here's how ARMY reacted to the Dionysus choreography video:

dionysus dance practice: seoul concert stage rehearsal

dionysus dance practice: mama rehearsal

dionysus dance practice: restroom rehearsal

dionysus dance practice: silly version

dionysus dance practice: ft. zeus — (@egojmins) June 2, 2020

this move in dionysus >> pic.twitter.com/GcgjAadcOD — myrcka (@bffjeongguk) June 2, 2020

no one: bighit: let's give them another dionysus rehearsal stage — cherry (@aengelicbts) June 2, 2020

i will always be in awe on how hoseok gives his all in dionysus pic.twitter.com/aeN3KezJnR — (@beemyhope_) June 2, 2020

the way most armys are expecting pied piper, louder than bombs, black swan, on, we are bulletproof: the eternal, make it right, etc. yet its dionysus choreography. in conclusion, armys are clowns and will always be! — dj (@sugasanaeh) June 2, 2020

armys when armys when

they thought it they saw bh

would be a dropped another

pied piper dionysus

choreography choreography

video: video: pic.twitter.com/kIrq6EwVQP — nicole (@softgukkiiee) June 2, 2020

he even manages to be tiny n cute while rapping to dionysus pic.twitter.com/pcaedNv1of — ₉maryam (@rkivesyoongi) June 2, 2020

My fave part in the Dionysus Choreo

pic.twitter.com/aRGfe7yrVb — (@JoonsUmbrella) June 2, 2020

It's Dionysus srsly how

many Dionysus

dance practice

do you have? pic.twitter.com/SAbYl3EhGN — MAYCEE TONIGHT (@seokjinmylabsss) June 2, 2020

Do you think Dionysus has the best choreography set from BTS' entire performance catalogue? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, there's a ton of surprises that awaits us as FESTA 2020 features two mysterious projects - Still With You and Map of the Song: 7 - along with a possible emotional We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal MV.

