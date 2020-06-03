  1. Home
FESTA 2020: BTS clowns ARMY with Dionysus choreography video again; Fans go gaga over Jungkook, J Hope's dance

The third gift by BTS for ARMY from FESTA 2020 was a Dionysus choreography video from their Speak Yourself Seoul concert rehearsals. Read below to know how ARMY got clowned by the septet.
ARMY was expecting a choreography video of Pied Piper or Make It Right but got another Dionysus rehearsal stage cam instead.ARMY was expecting a choreography video of Pied Piper or Make It Right but got another Dionysus rehearsal stage cam instead.
BTS is currently on FESTA mode as they will be celebrating their seventh anniversary on June 13, 2020. Before the annual birthday party, the septet treats fans with photos, videos and songs, which haven't been shown before. For the opening ceremony, BTS dropped a summer version of Airplane pt. 2, which was shot during the 2018 Summer Package trip to Saipan. Then, BTS shared the seventh anniversary family portraits which had fans going berserk over Jin's invisible chair and Jungkook's Elvis Presley sideburns.

Now, for the third days of festivities, BTS released the choreography video of Dionysus from their Speak Yourself Seoul concert rehearsals. ARMY was clowned royally by the septet as the fandom was expecting the choreography video of Pied Piper, Make It Right or even a track from Map of the Soul: 7. Dionysus rehearsals, from various concerts and award shows, have already been released in the past few months and hence, they were expecting a different choreography video this time.

Watch BTS' Dionysus choreography video as a part of FESTA 2020 below:

Nonetheless, ARMY still went gaga over the boy's energy as they gave it their all even though it was just a rehearsal. Moreover, fans couldn't get over J-Hope and Jungkook's insane, powerful dance moves and spoke about the same on Twitter.

Here's how ARMY reacted to the Dionysus choreography video:

Do you think Dionysus has the best choreography set from BTS' entire performance catalogue? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: FESTA 2020: Jin's invisible chair & Jungkook's sideburns are the highlights of BTS' aesthetic family portraits

Meanwhile, there's a ton of surprises that awaits us as FESTA 2020 features two mysterious projects - Still With You and Map of the Song: 7 - along with a possible emotional We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal MV.

