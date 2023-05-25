Fetty Wap: Why did the rapper receive a 6-year prison sentence? Here's everything we know

American rapper Fetty Wap has officially been sentenced to six years in jail on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. The singer, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, appeared for his court hearing and was served the prison sentence. Keep reading to know more details about what happened and why the 31-year-old songwriter has been sentenced to jail.

Why did Fetty Wap receive a 6-year prison sentence?

Fetty Wap was sentenced to six years in federal prison for drug trafficking across the country. The singer from New Jersey shot to fame with his Billboard 100 hit song Trap Queen and has been in custody since his bail was revoked in August. Prosecutors said he held a firearm and threatened to kill someone during the FaceTime call. He pleaded guilty to distributing more than 500 grams of cocaine and narcotics.

On Wednesday, during his sentencing at the federal court in Central Islip, Judge Joanna Seybert announced his 6-year-long sentence. Wap wore a beige jumpsuit and had his hair in dreadlocks during his appearance. "I only ever wanted to help my family. I never asked myself if it was all-the-way right," he said in the courtroom. The rapper's lawyer, Elizabeth Macedonio said that he had been supporting his family and needed money to do so especially when the pandemic took a hit at the live entertainment industry.

Meanwhile, prosecutors stated that he used his fame to "glamorize the drug trade" while reaching popularity and earning millions from his music. Christopher Caffarone, one of the prosecutors asked the judge to not forget the "collateral consequences" of drug abuse and stressed that other people faced problems due to the pandemic, but "didn't turn to peddling poison." Judge Seybert called it one of the most difficult cases she had to decide.

She acknowledged Wap's achievements and success in the music industry and talked about the letters his family had written to her detailing how loving and caring he was as a person. But his crime couldn't be ignored and his behaviour when he was on bail complicated his case. "The thing you cannot escape is that there were other choices," Judge Seybert said during the sentencing, reports The New York Times.

Previously, Anthony Cyntje, one of Wap's co-defendants and a former corrections officer was sentenced to six years for acting as a cocaine courier. The rapper's other co-defendants have also pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing. Wap has been in protective custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. He has over one billion streams on Spotify and has faced several other charges including copyright infringement, drunk driving, defamation, assault, and property damage previously.

