Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist Starring Kevin Hart and Taraji P. Henson Unveils Release Date; Deets

Get ready for an exciting new series hitting your screens soon! Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist brings together some of Hollywood’s brightest stars to tell a gripping crime story. It is based on the popular iHeart true-crime podcast. The series delves into a daring robbery that shook Atlanta following Muhammad Ali’s historic fight against Jerry Quarry in 1970.

The series features Kevin Heart and Taraji P. Henson among the other stars. If you want to know more about this upcoming film release, delve further.

The historic night in Atlanta

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist is set to premiere on September 5, 2024. The series will take us back to Atlanta on that fateful night when a grand celebration erupted. The show centers around a character named Chicken Man, played by Kevin Hart. He hosts an extravagant afterparty that ends with one of the most audacious heists in Atlanta’s history.

Suspected of masterminding the crime, Chicken Man is desperate to clear his name. And, to do so, he must convince J.D. Hudson, portrayed by Don Cheadle, a pioneer in the city’s police force. Hudson is one of the first Black detectives in Atlanta and is tasked with bringing the culprits to justice.

The star-studded cast of Fight Night

The series boasts a remarkable cast. Alongside Kevin Hart and Don Cheadle, the show features Taraji P. Henson as Vivian Thomas, Chicken Man’s shrewd mistress. Other notable stars include Terrence Howard as Richard Cadillac Wheeler, a gangster, and Samuel L. Jackson as the notorious mobster, Frank Moten, known as the Black Godfather.

The guest cast includes actors like Choe Bailey, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Dexter Darden, Lori Harvey, and Sinqua Walls. Each character adds depth to the storyline and makes Fight Night: The Mullion Dollar Heist a must-watch.

Glimpses of the trailer

Peacock has released a teaser trailer for Fight Night giving a glimpse of what’s to come to the viewers. The trailer shows a lively party, with Chicken Man narrating, “This little shindig is just the beginning. When you bring together all the baddest mothers around, something’s bound to go down.”

We can see some masked gunman entering inside the party and police arriving at the chaotic scene. Fight Night is not just about the crime but also about the lives and struggles of those involved. You can expect a gripping tale filled with drama, action, and emotional sequences.

The creators wanted to show Black Americans' Life in the 70s

The creators of the series wanted to show life for Black Americans in the 1970s as authentically as possible. Will Packer, one of the executive producers, said, “I want people to feel like they really understand what it was like for Black Americans living in Atlanta in the 70s.” And, to get more information, they brought Samuel L. Jackson who lived in Atlanta during that time. He helped the show creators to capture the true spirit of the era.

Working closely with historians and locals, the production team recreated everything.

