'Filled With Love': Rosanna Arquette Reveals How Pulp Fiction Co-star Bruce Willis' Family Supporting Him Amid Dementia Battle

Rosanna Arquette, 64, recently attended the Classic Film Festival and it included a special screening of the iconic Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction.

This Quentin Tarantino movie is considered one of the greatest movies of all time. Bruce Willis who was already an established star before featuring in this movie, gave an impactful performance that is still remembered by cine buffs.

Rosanna Arquette was also a part of the movie. During the TCM Classic Film Festival, Arquette shared with People how her former co-star, Bruce Willis’s family is supporting him amid his dementia battle.

What did Rosanna Arquette say about Bruce Willis’s family?

During the event, the Nowhere To Run actress spoke with People about Willi’s family’s support towards him. She said, “I love how his family is surrounding him and how (his ex-wife Demi Moore) and him are still very close.”

She also added, "(Bruce and Demi) have kids together and they all are one big tribe of loveliness and good people." She adds, “It's just gathering around him, just filled with love. And I love that."

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore were married from 1987 to 2000. They share three children, Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 30. The Die Hard star married Emma Heming Willis in 2009 and they share two children, Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 9.

As per people, Arquette spoke about Demi Moore as well. The actress shared, “I know Demi. I'm friendly with Demi, and I love her. We've known each other for years."

More on Bruce Willis’s family

Emma Heming Willis, in February 2023 revealed Willis’s dementia diagnosis via Instagram. She revealed that he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. This news came after the star was previously diagnosed with aphasia in 2022.

Since then, his family has never been shy when it comes to expressing their love for each other.

As per People, the veteran actor's family celebrates holidays and birthdays together. Apart from that, a new member of the family was welcomed last year. Rumor, who is Willis and Moore’s daughter welcomed her daughter named Louetta on April 18, 2023.

It’s just not Willis’s family but also many of his fans who show their support and love for the star via social media.

