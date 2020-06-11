  1. Home
Film, TV production to resume in L.A County from June 12 post strict implementation of protocols

Just like California and Georgia, L.A. County has also approved the resuming of the production processes of TV and films from June 12, 2020. Read on to know further details about the same.
June 11, 2020
After California, L.A County will also be easing the restrictions imposed on film and TV production since the past few months. For the unversed, California health officials had approved of the same some time back on the same date which happens to be June 12, 2020. Just like the other film industries, Hollywood has also faced tremendous loss because of the Coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown that had been imposed everywhere to curb the entire situation from worsening further.

The announcement about the resuming of production processes in L.A. County has been made on Wednesday along with a statement that a list of safety guidelines will be issued by the Department of Public Health on Thursday. These guidelines will also be issued for movie theaters, gyms, museums, hotels, etc. all of which will start functioning a day later. So, one thing is for sure that everyone has to follow the protocols while resuming their work in the respective places.

Apart from Los Angeles County and California, Georgia had resumed the production processes in the later week of May by setting certain protocols in an effort to bring back everything to normal. Talking about L.A. County, it has witnessed the reopening of salons, beaches, restaurants, religious services, retail stores, barbershops, etc. after being shut down for the longest possible time to curb the Coronavirus crisis that had hit the place in the most unexpected manner just like the rest of the world.

