Filming for Matt Damon-Led Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Begins in Moroccan Village: Details Inside

Filming of The Odyssey has begun, and from the looks of the first set of photos that were recently published, it is clear that this will be an epic tale.

TMZ recently reported that shooting for the feature began a couple of weeks ago. The set photos published by the outlet show the cast and crew, along with the legendary director, working tirelessly in the village of Aït Benhaddou in Morocco.

The appearance of this village gives the tale an even more authentic touch, as the houses and overall atmosphere have an ancient look. Meanwhile, the director is seen discussing the plot and various shooting styles with his team in the village, standing in front of a mud-covered wall.

Another picture published by the outlet shows the Trojan Horse wrapped in cloth. This massive structure is surrounded by several other set pieces, some of which appear to still be under construction.

For those who may not know, The Odyssey stars Matt Damon alongside Tom Holland, the first two actors announced last year.

In the build-up to the highly anticipated film, Zendaya and Anne Hathaway were announced as part of the cast, followed later by Robert Pattinson, further strengthening the ensemble.

The movie will also showcase the talents of Lupita Nyong’o and Charlize Theron, along with the aforementioned stars. Additionally, The Odyssey will feature performances from Benny Safdie, Jon Bernthal, Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, Bill Irwin, Samantha Morton, and Mia Goth.

Last week, Universal unveiled an official first look at Matt Damon. According to reports, the actor will portray the lead role of Odysseus in this epic adaptation.

The Odyssey is set to be released in theaters on July 17, 2026.