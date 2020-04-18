Filmmaker Darren Aronofsky REVEALS he wanted to cast Joker star Joaquin Phoenix as Batman

Did you know Filmmaker Darren Aronofsky almost roped in Joker star Joaquin Phoenix to feature as batman in a DC film? Read on to find out

Filmmaker Darren Aronofsky recently revealed that he came very close to casting Joaquin Phoenix as Batman in the 2000s, but had to drop the idea because the studio thought it wasn’t a good idea. During an interview with Empire recalled how he was roped in to helm a batman film back in the day but because Warner Bros. did not agree with his vision of the famous DC superhero, the film was ultimately shelved. When the studio refused to cast the actor as Batman, who would have though he will go on to win some of the most prestigious awards, including an Oscar, for his jaw dropping performance as Joker?

Now that we have seen his performance as of DC’s deadliest villains, it almost impossible to think of him as the batman. Joker hit the movie theatres in 2019 and was an overnight success. As flawed as it was, people fell in love with the villain all over again, thanks to Joaquin’s performance. When the film was announced, the fans weren’t sure if the actor will be suitable for the role, especially since the DC fans never though anybody could be a better joker than heath ledger. But Joaquin’s joker was a treat to watch on the theatres and the actor was praised by critics and audiences alike.

“The studio wanted Freddie Prinze Jr. and I wanted Joaquin Phoenix. I remember thinking, 'Uh oh, we're making two different films here. It was a different time. The Batman I wrote was definitely a way different type of take than they ended up making,” the director mentioned. Because of the clash of opinions, the studio handed over the project to Christopher Nolan and the filmmaker picked Christian Bale to play the superhero.

