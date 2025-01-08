‘Filthy Animals!’: Kim Kardashian Posts Never-Before-Seen Photos From Her Unhinged Santa Baby Music Video
Kim Kardashian shared sultry behind-the-scene pictures from her Santa Baby music video. Some users slammed the "inappropriate" post while others appreciate the "cool" idea!
Watching Kim Kardashian crawling creepily across the floor toward Santa Claus was not on anyone’s Christmas bucket list. The Skims founder shared new behind-the-scenes pictures from the shoot on January 7 on Instagram, writing, “BTS ya’ filthy animals!”
The biggest revelation in the music video was the Home Alone actor Macaulay Culkin’s cameo as Saint Nick. The reality star donned a sultry blue sweater, a tan bra, matching tights, pink leg warmers, and white heels in the snaps posted on her social media.
The carousel of images also included Kim posing with some of the extras on the set. Netizens had a bittersweet reaction to the over-the-top and unhinged music video. “Mocking people who have less seems in poor taste,” one user commented.
Another objected to the mom-of-four sitting inside a nativity scene on the set. “Seriously! Sitting half-naked with the nativity scene? TERRIBLE,” the user wrote, while another called the reality star “strange and inappropriate.”
On the upside, many appreciated the “sick” and “cool” idea of the music video, which was produced by Kim’s brother-in-law Travis Barker. When the video was released two days before Christmas, people were baffled by the spooky setup and compared it to a horror movie. Some users called it a blend between Christmas and Halloween.