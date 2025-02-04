Final Destination Bloodlines Teaser: Richard Harmon Faces Wrath of a Nosepin in First Look; See Here

The Final Destination Bloodlines is set to release on the big screens soon. With the teaser dropped by Warner Bros. Studios, the fans are excited to witness the franchise move forward, as the sixth installment is releasing after nearly a decade.

The teaser showcases horrifying incidents with Richard Harmon, who is trapped by a nose pin and thrown to a floor burning with fire.

The franchise of the film is known for creating a horror that the fans of the genre look forward to. The synopsis of the upcoming movie claims that this entry "takes audiences back to the very beginning of Death’s twisted sense of justice."

Meanwhile, the film's plot reads, "Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all.”

As for the teaser, the clip opened with Harmon’s character getting his tongue pierced when suddenly he is picked up by a nose pin. How much ever he tries to escape, he can’t. And ultimately falls to the ground, lit with fire, burning himself to death.

Apart from Harmon, the cast of the upcoming movie includes Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and Tony Todd. This movie marks Todd’s first film following his death in 2024 at the age of 69.

The previous installments of the movie franchise included the cast members Devon Sawa, Ali Larter, Seann William Scott, and Tony.

The Final Destination Bloodlines will hit theaters on May 16.