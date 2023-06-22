Final Fantasy XVI: When is action role-playing game releasing? Release date, pre-load time, and more details

Action role-playing game Final Fantasy XV1 is all set for release and fans of the science fantasy franchise are buzzing with excitement as they wait to finally get to play it. Here is everything you need to know about the highly anticipated installment of the Final Fantasy universe including release date, size, pre-load time, and early access information.

Final Fantasy XVI release date and size

Final Fantasy XVI is the sixteenth edition of the Final Fantasy game series. The RPG game will release on June 22, 2023, for PlayStation 5 as a timed exclusive. The highly anticipated game promises stunning visuals and graphics, mature themes, badass battles, and exciting new additions. A project as ambitious as the next Final Fantasy installment is bound to take up space. The size of the game, developed by Square Enix, is confirmed to be 91 GB.

Final Fantasy XVI pre-load time, bonuses, early access

Final Fantasy XVI can be downloaded before the official launch by the players who have pre-ordered it. The action epic game can be pre-loaded through the PlayStation store library but much to the disappointment of fans, the game has no early access. Even though Final Fantasy XV1 can be pre-loaded, it will get unlocked only at the launch time. Which is why every player will get to experience it at the same time. The first few hours of the game are available on the game's demo which can be played by anyone before the game's release.

The progress from the demo will also carry forward to the actual game. Final Fantasy XVI has three different editions namely the standard, deluxe, and collector's edition. Each one has its own set of goodies, but the pre-order bonuses are the same in every edition of the game. These are the pre-order bonuses for those who have pre-ordered Final Fantasy XVI.

Braveheart: A powerful in-game weapon.

Cait Sith Charm: Accessory that boosts the amount of Gil a player has.

Scholar's Spectacles: Accessory that boosts the experience points a player gains.

More about Final Fantasy XVI

The official description of Final Fantasy XVI reads, "For centuries, people have flocked to her Mothercrystals to partake of their blessing, the abundant aether that fuels the magicks they rely upon in their everyday lives." It adds, "As the aether begins to fade and the lifeless deadlands spread ever further, so too does the struggle for possession of the final flickers of the Mothers' light grow ever more fierce." Set in the fictional world of Valisthea, the game features many characters including the protagonist Clive Rosfield.

