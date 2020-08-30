Final post from Chadwick Boseman's account becomes Twitter's most liked tweet ever

With over 6 million likes, Twitter announced that the tweet by Chadwick Boseman's family had become the most liked tweet ever. Read on to know more.

Chadwick Boseman left millions with a heavy heart and in awe of his strength after the news of his demise was shared by his family. The Black Panther star, 43, passed away after a four-year battle with colon cancer. Social media was flooded with tributes to the actor from all around the world including from the Indian film industry.

Chadwick's demise was announced by his family in a moving statement that read, "It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," informing his fans that their ‘true fighter’ passed away and died in his home, “with his wife and family by his side."

The post was shared on the late actor's Twitter account alongside a radiant photo of the actor. Twitter announced that within a short span of time, the tweet by Chadwick's family has become the most liked tweet ever. At the time of publication, the post had garnered over 6 million tweets.

"Most liked Tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever," Twitter's announcement read. Take a look:

Most liked Tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever https://t.co/lpyzmnIVoP — Twitter (@Twitter) August 29, 2020

Chadwick's family's statement also touched upon his work. It read, "From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honour of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther."

A celebrated figure, Chadwick's struggle with cancer while shooting action-packed films left millions praising him for his strength and determination through it all. The actor's Marvel family mourned the loss of their friend and co-star. Mark Ruffalo said in a statement, “It was the highest honor getting to work with you and getting to know you. What a generous and sincere human being. You believed in the sacred nature of the work and gave your all."

ALSO READ: Amul pays tribute to 'Marvel of an actor' Chadwick Boseman as he passes away after colon cancer battle

Share your comment ×