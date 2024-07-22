‘Finally Feeling Good’: Bella Thorne Slams Ozempic And ‘Crazy Beauty Standards’ Associated With Drug

Bella Thorne has finally spilled out her real feelings about Ozempic. On her Instagram Stories on Saturday, July 20, the actress shared a video in which she revealed she's been having body image issues lately and she thinks Ozempic is the culprit.

"So, I haven't been feeling good about my body for a while," she began in a video clip and further said, "And especially with everybody on Ozempic, it's like setting all these crazy beauty standards that nobody can keep up with unless you're on Ozempic."

Thorne then shared points about the recent exercise she's been doing to help herself feel better about her body. "I'm finally feeling good, so Ozempic, you can..." Thorne said before flipping off the camera and ending her phrase with, "...off."

Bella Thorne on body image issues and mental health

Furthermore, Thorne regularly speaks to her followers about health issues on social media and opened up about her mental health on Instagram in February 2024.

She made her followers aware of the importance of checking in on their mental health, emphasizing that it's a crucial aspect of our lives. However, many prioritize everything else over it, but it eventually catches up with us.

She encouraged her fans and followers to stay in touch with their thoughts and feelings and reminded everyone that life is not a perfect journey, and that's okay.

What is Ozempic and why is it getting so much hype?

As weight-loss drugs continue to gain popularity, due to their remarkable efficacy, the public finds itself curious about the question: Which celebrities are embracing Ozempic? This medication, primarily prescribed for Type 2 diabetes, boasts weight loss as a significant side effect, prompting its off-label usage for this purpose.

Other celebrities such as, Oprah Winfrey shared that she uses a weight-loss medication, although she didn't specify which one. Furthermore, celebrities such as Amy Schumer, Tracy Morgan, and Heather Gay have also admitted to using the drug and experimenting with it.

