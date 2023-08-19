'Finally startin to feel like myself': Jamie Foxx shares uplifting health update as he vacations in Mexico

The actor enjoyed a rejuvenating vacation in Tulum, Mexico as he shared update about his health and showed gratitude.

Written by Suhasini Oswal Published on Aug 19, 2023   |  09:24 AM IST  |  656
Jamie Foxx (Instagram)
Jamie Foxx (Instagram)

Key Highlight

  • Jamie Foxx is making the most of his time in Tulum, Mexico
  • Foxx was photographed chilling in a cenote recently

After facing a life-threatening medical emergency earlier this year, Jamie Foxx is making the most of his time in Tulum, Mexico. The actor was recently spotted having fun in natural places of the region, showing his revitalized health and embracing life post-recovery.

Jamie Foxx embraces life

On Wednesday, Foxx was photographed enjoying the quiet surroundings  of Tulum by chilling in a cenote, a natural water-filled sinkhole tucked away among caves. The actor seemed relaxed and enjoyed his time out in nature after a long health battle.

ALSO READ: Why Jennifer Aniston disabled Instagram comments amid Jamie Foxx controversy

Progress after challenging times for Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx's health took a turn for the worst in April, necessitating considerable medical care, recovery, and rehabilitation. His recovery over the past few months has been good, and his present vacation is evidence of that. Foxx started making his public comeback in the Chicago region last month, and he has since been open about the process. He recently provided an update in which he expressed his hope, saying, "finally starting to feel like myself... it's been an unexpected dark journey... but I can see the light."

ALSO READ: Jamie Foxx receives support from Winnie Harlow and other celebs as he issues apology for antisemitic post

Jamie Foxx's health journey

Jamie Foxx's health journey has been a rollercoaster this year. After being hospitalized earlier, he maintained a low profile, sparking concerns among fans. However, updates gradually surfaced, revealing his path to recovery. Foxx's daughter shared his initial hospitalization on April 11, mentioning a medical complication. Throughout May, close friends like Kevin Hart reassured that he was improving, while Foxx himself thanked fans for their support. By June, Foxx's daughter confirmed his recovery and even teased a TV show collaboration. Despite his private nature, John Boyega and others provided positive insights, hinting at his return to work. On July 10, Foxx's public appearance and social media updates indicated progress, culminating in his heartfelt August 16 Instagram post, where he stated, "Finally startin to feel like myself," expressing gratitude for support and emphasizing his journey from darkness to light.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What happened to the Jamie Foxx directorial comedy starring Robert Downey Jr.? Here's what we know

Advertisement

FAQs

Why is Jamie Foxx in the hospital in Atlanta?
Foxx suffered a medical complication while in Atlanta to film a Netflix movie last month with Cameron Diaz. It is unknown what hospital Foxx was admitted into. Since then, very few details have been released about the complication or his condition.
What is Jamie Foxx age?
55 years old
Is Jamie Foxx considered a good actor?
Jamie Foxx is an American actor, singer and comedian. He won an Academy Award for Best Actor, BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role, and Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy, for his work in the biographical film.
About The Author
Suhasini Oswal
Suhasini Oswal

Suhasini is a budding writer with two years of experience under her belt. She has a passion for movies and is an av... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!