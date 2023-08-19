'Finally startin to feel like myself': Jamie Foxx shares uplifting health update as he vacations in Mexico

After facing a life-threatening medical emergency earlier this year, Jamie Foxx is making the most of his time in Tulum, Mexico. The actor was recently spotted having fun in natural places of the region, showing his revitalized health and embracing life post-recovery.

Jamie Foxx embraces life

On Wednesday, Foxx was photographed enjoying the quiet surroundings of Tulum by chilling in a cenote, a natural water-filled sinkhole tucked away among caves. The actor seemed relaxed and enjoyed his time out in nature after a long health battle.

Progress after challenging times for Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx's health took a turn for the worst in April, necessitating considerable medical care, recovery, and rehabilitation. His recovery over the past few months has been good, and his present vacation is evidence of that. Foxx started making his public comeback in the Chicago region last month, and he has since been open about the process. He recently provided an update in which he expressed his hope, saying, "finally starting to feel like myself... it's been an unexpected dark journey... but I can see the light."

Jamie Foxx's health journey

Jamie Foxx's health journey has been a rollercoaster this year. After being hospitalized earlier, he maintained a low profile, sparking concerns among fans. However, updates gradually surfaced, revealing his path to recovery. Foxx's daughter shared his initial hospitalization on April 11, mentioning a medical complication. Throughout May, close friends like Kevin Hart reassured that he was improving, while Foxx himself thanked fans for their support. By June, Foxx's daughter confirmed his recovery and even teased a TV show collaboration. Despite his private nature, John Boyega and others provided positive insights, hinting at his return to work. On July 10, Foxx's public appearance and social media updates indicated progress, culminating in his heartfelt August 16 Instagram post, where he stated, "Finally startin to feel like myself," expressing gratitude for support and emphasizing his journey from darkness to light.

